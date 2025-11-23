Nov. 2025 Emeryville Retail & Services Report

OPEN: Bay Street Emeryville Toys“R”Us

Toys“R”Us has returned to Emeryville albeit as a much smaller seasonal pop-up store.

The original store, an enduring childhood memory for many and known for its vast aisles of toys, closed its East Bay Bridge Shopping Center location amid the company’s Bankruptcy in 2018 (the space is now a Total Wine and a Decathlon before that).

The pop up stores are a partnership with Go! Retail Group who are probably best known for their seasonal mall calendar stores.

The store is located at 5680 Bay Street (Former Express Clothing Location).