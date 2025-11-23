Nov. 2025 Emeryville Retail & Services Report

Some retail and service business updates in and around Emeryville since our most recent September Report. These include “Christmas in Emeryville,” the Wells Fargo Branch on 40th has moved, the possibility of a West Oakland Costco and updates on Planet Fitness, Burlington and Toys“R”Us.
OPEN: Bay Street Emeryville Toys“R”Us
Toys“R”Us has returned to Emeryville albeit as a much smaller seasonal pop-up store.
The original store, an enduring childhood memory for many and known for its vast aisles of toys, closed its East Bay Bridge Shopping Center location amid the company’s Bankruptcy in 2018 (the space is now a Total Wine and a Decathlon before that).
The pop up stores are a partnership with Go! Retail Group who are probably best known for their seasonal mall calendar stores.
The store is located at 5680 Bay Street (Former Express Clothing Location).
“Christmas in Emeryville” Photo Session Bookings
For families looking to elevate their holiday card or provide their children a unique experience beyond the typical mall Santa, “Christmas in Emeryville” is available for private bookings.
The studio on 61st Street operated by Photographer Leah Marie has been transformed into a winter wonderland again this year.
The sessions, which can be booked online, offer two options for Santa as well as a “Selfie Stroll” option that provides a DIY experience without a photographer. Bookings are available on weekends only.
Emeryville Planet Fitness Grand Opening
The long wait for the opening of the Emeryville Plant Fitness is nearly upon us after a two year wait (and just in time for locals whom might have some post-holiday new year’s resolutions 😉 ).
The location will have the standard offerings including equipment, locker rooms and free access to fitness trainers. It will also have a spa available to PF Black Card membership levels.
They are currently offering a discounted rate to those that sign up prior to opening. They are targeting mid-December for their grand opening.
West Oakland Costco?
The local interwebz were abuzz this week with at least the theory that West Oakland might be getting a Costco.
As first reported by The Oaklandside, the City has taken the preliminary steps of negotiating an agreement with Deca Companies who specialize in large-scale development on industrial sites.
The area being targeted would be the North Gateway parcel of the former Oakland Army Base. The base closed in 1999 and its 457-acres were divided between the Port of Oakland and the City for development purposes
Oakland has been a hostile environment to big box stores in recent decades (some would argue to the benefit of Emeryville).
The city has also grappled with retail theft in recent years leading at least in part to the closure of the uptown Target in 2023. Costco, because of its membership requirement, has significantly less retail theft than similar stores.
The location would save Emeryville Costco members from a trip to San Leandro or Richmond which are the current closest options.
Emeryville Wells Fargo Branch Moves to Powell Street Plaza
The Wells Fargo Bank branch on 40th Street has closed and moved to the Powell Street Plaza shopping center.
The new location at 5765 Christie Ave next to Starbucks was previously occupied by a Uniform Advantage.
Burlington at East Bay Bridge Shopping Center Inching Closer
The Burlington at the former Ashley furniture space at the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center is slowly progressing.
For those looking for holiday deals, It seems a bit unlikely that Burlington will open in time for this season. The interior is still completely empty and their facade signage has yet to be installed.
We’ve reached out to their corporate communications team without response.
