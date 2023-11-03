Nov. 2023 Food & Drink Updates: Next Wave of Bay Street Openings Begins

A second wave of food & drink openings is anticipated to happen at Bay Street throughout the month of November just in time for the busy holiday shopping season.

Flores, Pippal and Saucy Asian will be opening in the upstairs “Bay Break Dining Terrace.” The others are scattered throughout the shopping center including Philz Coffee, Fogo de Chão, Copper & Malt and Mumu Hot Pot.

Most of the original announcements were made back in July.

The “first wave” of new restaurants that included Shake Shack, Uchiwa Ramen and Arthur Mac’s debuted last March.

The Bay Street Apple Store has been closed for renovations since mid-September without a definitive reopening date. Customer have been diverted to the Berkeley 4th street location which often has a 3-day wait for service appointments.

The still unnamed grocery store that we’ve previously speculated could be an Amazon Fresh based on a tip, is still actively under construction and expected to be complete early next year.

We will update this story as more specific dates are known.

Flores Cocina & Bar / Taqueria

Flores was the first among this second wave to open their doors with their taqueria opening on Halloween.

The taqueria will serve the “grab & go” items for those looking to fill up before a movie at AMC offering tacos, burritos, bowls and beers on-tap.

Their connected sit-down restaurant offering a more formal dining experience with a full menu and cocktails will open Friday, November 3rd.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (Pronounced “fogo-dee-shown”) has announced their grand opening on Monday, November 6th.

Fogo de Chão was founded in Southern Brazil in 1979 serving the centuries-old cooking technique known as churrasco where cuts of meat are roasted over an open flame and carved tableside by “gaucho” chefs.

They will also serve seasonal salads, soup, fresh vegetables and imported charcuterie through their Market Table and Feijoada Bar.

This will be the third Bay Area location for Fogo de Chão including San Francisco and San Jose. Part of its first week of sales will go toward the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

Location: 5633 Bay Street (Former P.F. Changs space)

Grand Opening Date: November 6th

Philz Coffee

The highly anticipated Philz Coffee is expected to open sometime next week (between the 7th & 9th according to our source).

This is the first Emeryville location for the SF-founded chain. There are currently two Berkeley locations and none in Oakland.

The interior will feature a hand painted mural by local artist Nigel Sussman that will be specific to the Emeryville location. They have also applied for a sidewalk cafe permit to allow patrons to sip their beverage outside.

Location: 5663 Bay Street (Former White House Black Market space)

Grand Opening Date: b/t October 7-9.

Pippal Regional Indian

Pippal Regional Indian will be a more casual offering from the founders of ROOH Progressive Indian. Pippal will offer a modern twist on traditional Indian cuisine offering a regularly changing menu of regional dishes from throughout India.

Pippal is named for the sacred fig trees that can be found throughout villages in India and is generally a gathering space within the community.

Location: Upstairs Bay Break Dining Terrace

Grand Opening Date: November 18th

Saucy Asian

Saucy Asian is expected to open “before Thanksgiving” according to their social media handle.

Saucy Asian will feature a wide variety of bowls, poke and California-inspired fusion burritos and tacos. Menu items will include unique blends of sauces and flavors from kimchi-chipotle aioli and homemade gochujang sauce to Korean styled pickled jalapeños and fried rice cake (ddeokbokki) drizzled with gochujang aioli.

Location: 5663 Bay Street (between Barnes & Noble & AMC Ticketing Window)

Grand Opening Date: Week of November 20-26.

Copper & Malt Copper & Malt will sell premium spirits, wine, beer and cigars. They will also offer the pairings of wines with artisanal cheeses, caviar, chocolates, and truffles. Location: 5659 Bay Street (Former Francesca’s space) Grand Opening Date: TBD

Mumu Hot Pot Mumu Hot Pot is expected to open after the holidays sometime in January according to sources. Mumu will occupy the northwest corner space of the shopping center which has been a bit of a revolving door throughout the years. Bay Street is hopeful that Mumu in tandem with Tipsy Putt located across the street will provide a needed anchor for the less trafficked side of the mall. Location: 5699 Bay Street Grand Opening Date: January, 2024

