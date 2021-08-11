New Pizza Spot to former Hot Italian Space; Broken Rack Kitchen Reopening; Kebabery Replaced with Korean Deli

Some new spots in Emeryville and the surrounding areas to report including a new pizza spot opening at the Public Market, The Broken Rack kitchen reopening under new management & North Oakland favorite The Kebabery moving to Berkeley and being replaced with a new Korean Deli.

The Kebabery Moves to Berkeley, To be replaced by Korean Deli

North Oakland favorite The Kebabery announced that they will be leaving their space they’ve occupied since 2016 for a larger space in Berkeley. The new space on Shattuck is just two miles away.

The space fortunately will not be vacant for long as Berkeleyside has broken the news that a Korean Deli will be moving in. Joodooboo is slated to open in October.

The Broken Rack Kitchen Reopens with New Chef

The Broken Rack, acquired by Ohana Cannabis early into the Pandemic, has reopened its kitchen for dining and has rebranded as “The Cafe Rack Pub.” Chef Shelby Starks has retooled the menu to include entree items like a Charred Butchers Steak, Seared Salmon and Fried Chicken & Waffles.

They are currently in a soft opening period and are open for scheduled events only. Check their website for updated hours.

Pizzeria Mercato Signs Lease at Public Market

The Public Market has announced a new tenant at the former Hot Italian space. Pizzeria Mercato will offer Neapolitan style pizza and pasta dishes as well as a full bar. The Pizzeria will be operated by the owners of Lokanta, a well-known Mediterranean restaurant with locations in Walnut Creek and Pleasanton.

“We are thrilled that the successful chefs and operators from Lokanta will bring their talent and vision to Public Market Emeryville,” said Mark Stefan, President and Co-founder of City Center Realty Partners, which manages the Public Market. “We talked to a lot of potential tenants but wanted to ensure we had an operator who understood the community and could provide very high-quality fare.”

“Public Market has such a great, welcoming feeling and energy. We knew we wanted to create exquisite pizza and we knew we wanted to be part of what’s happening here,” noted owner Dogan Ozdogan. “We look forward to sharing more details in the coming months, but for now, we’re delighted to let everyone know great pizza is in the future at Public Market.”

Pizzeria is expected to open their doors to the public in December of this year.

