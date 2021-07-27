New Owners of Bay Street Switch Up Security Team, Announce Expanded Safety Initiatives

The new owners of Bay Street appear to be taking the recent high-profile incidents with public safety seriously. CenterCal, who acquired the property this past spring, have announced a series of improvements including some physical upgrades and what they’re calling a “renewed focus on community alignment and engagement.”

They have announced several key initiatives designed to address concerns over customer safety starting with a change to their security team. Allied Universal will be taking over security operations with Joshua Cutler hired as their new Security Director. Cutler, they noted, has twenty years security experience at retail shopping centers. Allied will be tasked with increasing security presence throughout the shopping center.

Bay Street also announced a coordinated partnership with the Emeryville Police Department including supplementing on-site security with off-duty officers as needed.

“By working in partnership with the Emeryville Police Department, as well as with Allied Universal we look forward to creating a welcoming and safe center for the greater Emeryville community to enjoy,” said Bay Street’s new General Manager Izamar Hook. Hook’s previous position was as General Manager of The Veranda in Concord. Unlike Bay Street, The Veranda has been relatively unaffected by the Pandemic and boasts over 98% tenant occupancy.

In addition to strategic shifts, Bay Street announced they will also be implementing a number of physical upgrades throughout the property designed to increase awareness and safety. These additional improvements include an upgraded communications system throughout the property; high-visibility, neon green uniforms for all security patrols; and enhancements to the parking deck which includes re-striping, re-painting, and the addition of LED lighting throughout the property to improve visibility.

The initiatives should be welcomed by residents and shoppers alike who have become increasingly wary of the noticeable decline in public safety at the shopping center. CenterCal has also announced major redevelopment plans that they expect to be completed by 2023. Hook was hopeful that Bay Street might announce some lease signings sometime in September.

Feature Image: Bay Street’s new General Manager Izamar Hook.

