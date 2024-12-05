Support
Newsletter
0
··

Multiple Tsunami Alerts Startle Emeryville, Berkeley Residents

December 5, 2024
by
1 min read

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California led to the National Weather Service issuing a Tsunami alert this morning. The initial warning was sent through the Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA) at about 10:51 a.m.

By default, alerts from WEA override the mute setting on most mobile devices and can be quite startling.

The City of Emeryville issued an advisory alert at about 11:10 a.m. followed by the Emeryville PD four minutes later.

Bay Area residents anxiously awaited further word for the next 20 minutes monitoring their phones and social media.

At about 11:30 a.m., The Berkeley PD and City of Berkeley issued an evacuation alert telling residents the Tsunami was “on its way to West Berkeley.”

“People in the Tsunami Zone are in IMMEDIATE DANGER and MUST EVACUATE NOW“ the alert read asking those in Western Berkeley neighborhoods to shelter east of 7th street.

The City of Berkeley also activated its sirens and speakers that are part of its emergency warning system, according to The Berkeley Scanner.

The archived Berkeley PD alert was labeled “Extreme Severity” and noted a “Extraordinary threat to life or property” with a greater than 50% certainty.

Neither the City of Emeryville nor The Emeryville PD issued a similar evacuation alert.

30 minutes later, to the relief of residents, the City of Berkeley alert was canceled.

Longtime Emeryville residents will recall the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami that made its way across the Pacific. The below 1:13 YouTube video shot from Pacific Park Plaza shows its gentle landfall on the Emeryville Shoreline the next day.

KQED’s Bay Curious podcast published an episode and assessed that the East Bay was relatively shielded even from a major earthquake.

According to UC Santa Cruz earth and planetary sciences professor Steven Ward, even a historically large Tsunami wouldn’t reach the steel portion of the Golden Gate Bridge’s footings.

“By the time it reached Treasure Island or the East Bay, the wave would be less than 3 feet tall.”

Ward created several simulations visualizing the impacts of a 16-foot wave traveling at 55 MPH.

There has never been a recorded tsunami-related death in San Francisco although two Tsunami’s in the 1960s caused damage to some vessels.

Since this is breaking news, we will update this story if any new information becomes available.

Never Miss a Story!

Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Rob Arias

is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

Leave a Reply

Help support Local News for the Emeryville Community!

Receive a free item from our E'ville Threads Shop with your support (min. $5/mo. or $50/yr. one year commitment).

Prefer to subscribe via Apple Pay or Google Pay?

Subscribe by Email for Free

Never Miss a Story!

Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Tips, Ideas or Guest Posts?

Previous Story

Priforce Censure Resolution Passes Amid ‘Circus-like’ Emeryville Council Chambers Atmosphere

Latest News

Support Local News for the Emeryville Community and get free Merch!

Become a recurring E’ville Eye supporter for as little as $5 per month and get a FREE custom tee or cap (minimum one year commitment).

Support Hyperlocal News →

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Don't Miss

Priforce Censure Resolution Passes Amid ‘Circus-like’ Emeryville Council Chambers Atmosphere