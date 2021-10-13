Moomie’s Café Closes, Mama Lamees Lease Ends, Wells & Bank of the West Branches to Powell Street Plaza

Some notable openings and closings since our last update in September including the closure of two foodie favorites and two new banking options at the Powell Street Plaza.

Mama Lamees Lease Ends

Mama Lamees announced via instagram that their temporary lease at the Public Market ended on September 30 and that they were on the hunt for a “permanent location.” They opened at the stall in 2019 through a partnership with the Public Market and La Cocina. The partnership has helped launch successful woman-owned food businesses including Nyum Bai and Minnie Bell’s Soul Movement.

The subsidized lease typically lasts between six and nine months but was extended amid the turmoil and uncertainty that COVID-19 brought. Mama Lamees Proprietor and Chef Lamees Dahbour encouraged fans to follow them on Instagram and their website for the latest news and updates.

Moomie’s Café Closes

Moomie’s Café at the corner of Powell & Hollis closed their doors for good on October 8. They opened their doors in 2017. Moomie’s specialized in empanadas but also sold sandwiches and salads. Owner Erik Hansen noted he hasn’t given up on making empanadas and that he was focused on finding a commercial space.

Hansen sold the unit and did not immediately know the intent of the new owners for the space. “Hopefully they will lease to a new company who will continue to operate it as a cafe, since other options are limited,” he noted when contacted.

Follow @MoomiesCafe on Instagram for their latest updates.

Bank of The West & Wells Fargo Branches to Powell Street Plaza/Lane Bryant Closed

Bank of the West and Wells Fargo will both be opening branch locations at the Powell Street Plaza joining JP Morgan Chase bank. Wells will open in the former Uniform Advantage space and Bank of the West in the former Jos. A. Bank space.

Another closure that we failed to document, the Lane Bryant store shuttered toward the end of 2020. The space remains vacant.

