Missing Emeryville Research Scientist Last Seen Near Marina Shoreline

The Emeryville Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since Thursday.

39-year-old Lucas Horan was last swimming from a boat along the shoreline near the Emeryville Marina.

He has not been heard from since.

According to Horan’s LinkedIn profile, he is employed at Eureka Therapeutics located at the EmeryStation campus on Horton street. Horan works at Eureka as a research scientist helping find solutions for curing cancer.

Horan was last seen wearing a gray fleece jacket and jeans. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Emeryville Police Department at (510) 596-3700.

