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    Missing Emeryville Man Identified as Body Found at San Leandro Waste Facility

    June 16, 2026
    by
    1 min read

    A 30-year-old Emeryville man who was reported missing in early June has been identified as the person whose body was discovered at a San Leandro waste transfer facility, according to reporting by the East Bay Times and San Francisco Chronicle.

    Authorities identified the deceased as Marcus Moore, an Emeryville resident who was reported missing on June 1. His body was discovered the following day, June 2, at the Waste Management Davis Street Complex in San Leandro, a facility that processes trash and recycling materials and facilitates transfer of trash to the Altamont Landfill in Livermore.

    The circumstances surrounding Moore’s death remain under investigation. Authorities have not released a cause or manner of death, and investigators have not announced whether they believe foul play was involved.

    According to the Chronicle, a family member who filed the missing persons report told police that Moore’s significant other said he left his Emeryville apartment on May 31 without indicating where he was going. Emeryville police told the newspaper they have not been able to verify that account and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

    The discovery of Moore’s body drew significant public attention due to the unusual circumstances under which it was found. San Leandro police initially announced on June 3 that they were investigating after a deceased individual was discovered at the Davis Street facility near Oyster Bay Regional Shoreline.

    While Waste Management provides waste collection services in Emeryville, investigators have not disclosed whether the waste load in which the body was found originated in Emeryville.

    The East Bay Times were the first source to reported Moore’s identity.

    A GoFundMe campaign organized by a person identifying himself as Moore’s father had raised more than $13,000 as of the time of publication to help cover funeral expenses.

    Anyone with information related to Moore’s disappearance or death is encouraged to contact the Emeryville Police Department at 510-596-3733.

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    Rob Arias

    Rob Arias

    is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

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