Meet Your Emeryville City Council Candidates: The E’ville Eye Questionnaire

With mail-in ballots arriving in voters’ mailboxes, Emeryville residents will soon decide who fills two expiring City Council seats in the November 3 election. Four candidates are vying for the positions, with challengers Brandon Soublet and Corry Frydlewicz seeking to unseat incumbents Kalimah Priforce and David Mourra.

As we’ve done for more than a decade, The E’ville Eye has asked each candidate to answer 20 questions tailored to the issues facing Emeryville. The questions cover housing and development, public safety, ethics, local business, city finances and more, with the goal of helping voters understand where the candidates stand and which most closely align with their priorities.

Beyond outlining their positions, the questionnaires are intended to make candidates confront the trade-offs inherent in their policy choices. They also serve as a public record of each candidate’s stated positions before taking office—a reference point voters can return to when evaluating their elected representatives’ decisions and holding them accountable.

Each candidate was given five days to respond, with answers limited to 250 words per question. Please note that the introductory questions for the two incumbents differ slightly from those posed to the challengers.

Whoever wins on November 3 will join Councilmembers Matthew Solomon, Courtney Welch and Sukhdeep Kaur, who each have two years remaining on their four-year terms.

The E’ville Eye’s candidate questionnaires are listed below in alphabetical order.

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