MedMen Dispensary Opens; American Eagle Outfitters & Weight Watchers Closed; Wolfhound Food Pop-Up

Some business updates to report around Emeryville including two additional retail closures. In addition, the MedMen cannabis dispensary on San Pablo Avenue originally permitted in 2017 has finally opened.

American Eagle Outfitters – Closed

Bay Street suffered yet another casualty as the American Eagle Outfitters has closed. Cafe Duetto, Banana Republic, Athleta, Forever 21, Timbuk2, J.Crew & The Body Shop have all closed during the pandemic. The clothing retailer opened at Bay Street in 2015.

Weight Watchers Studio – Closed

The Weight Watchers Studio on Emery Street at the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center recently closed.

The nearest locations are in El Cerrito and Alameda.

MedMen Opens Emeryville’s Second Cannabis Dispensary

MedMen Enterprises Inc. officially opened its Emeryville location on San Pablo Avenue on Thursday. MedMen is one of two permitted dispensaries along with Ohana Cannabis (FKA East Bay Therapeutics) located on Peladeau.

Permitting for the dispensary was originally issued to Rochambeau back in 2017 then acquired by MedMen in 2018. They applied for and were approved to double their footprint which now includes 2,284 square feet of retail space.

MedMen has been rapidly expanding its cannabis footprint in the U.S. and now has locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, Florida, and New York. MedMen offers proprietary online ordering service as well as curbside and in-store pick up.

More information or shop online at medmen.com.

Dunkin Taco Hosting Pop-ups at The Wolfhound

Berkeleyside’s NOSH recently reported a new Sunday food pop-up at The Wolfhound Bar on San Pablo Avenue in North Oakland.

Dunkin serves birria as well as vegan tacos, tortas and burritos among other items. Follow @thedunkintaco on Instagram for new menu items and schedule updates.

