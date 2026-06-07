May 2026 Food & Drink Updates: Sweetgreen Progress, Koja Kitchen Closure, New Public Market Tenant, Sideshow Express Opens

Photo @ucdcmn

Slow Progress for Public Market Sweetgreen Location

We haven’t seen much visible progress on the planned Sweetgreen at the Public Market (in the former Peet’s Coffee space) since first reporting on it in , leading to some concern that the project may have been abandoned.

However, it now appears the restaurant is still moving forward. Construction barriers at the site have recently been updated with Sweetgreen branding, offering some reassurance that the project remains active. While no official opening date has been announced, a 2026 debut appears likely based on current conditions.

Sweetgreen: 5959 Shellmound Street, Suite 85, Emeryville, CA 94608