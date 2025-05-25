May 2025 Planning Commision Recap: Rivian Service Center; Marketplace Development Agreement Amendment

The Emeryville Planning Commission convened on May 22 with two significant items in the agenda including the return of the Rivian Service Center and an amendment to the development agreement for the Marketplace project. The April meeting had been canceled.

Newly appointed Commissioner Sam Gould was sworn in, expressing enthusiasm for Emeryville’s infrastructure goals: “We were so impressed by how quickly Emeryville was able to improve its active transportation infrastructure and housing stock,” he said. “That’s part of what drove me to get involved with the city and make sure that we can act on those plans and continue to be the great city that we are.”

Commissioners first heard the city’s first annual report on the Active Transportation Plan (ATP), which was adopted in October 2023. Staff reported substantial progress on pedestrian and bike infrastructure, citing over 100 new bike racks, expanded Bike Share, new counters on the Greenway, Safe Routes to School education and new way-finding standardization.

“It has absolutely been an incredible year to watch all the street work happen and see just how quickly you can change the face of a street when you get the opportunity,” noted Chair Jordan Wax in response to the presentation.

Mural is for example only. Actual design to be determined.

PUBLIC HEARING: Rivian Service Center

A proposed Rivian Electric Vehicle Service Center on 67th street made its way back to the Commission after holding an initial Study Session at their March, 2025 Meeting.

The plan would be to repurpose three connected warehouses previously used for Engine World into an EV service center for tire changes, software updates, battery swaps, and vehicle demonstrations. No collision or bodywork services will be performed.

Rivian reduced its initial employee parking request from 30 to 20 spaces after receiving commission feedback to encourage alternative transportation. Additional commitments include bicycle parking, a mural facing Shellmound Street, and street-facing landscape improvements.

Noise and fire safety concerns were addressed through a staff report and company presentations. Battery swaps, expected to be rare (less than 0.5% of annual service or 40-45 per year), will follow strict protocols with storage under 72 hours.

“At Rivian, we’re focused on breathing life into new spaces,” provided Rivian Real Estate Lead Zachary Ryburn referring to the reuse of a former industrial space into a cutting edge industry.

Commissioners expressed strong support following revisions. “Most of our comments were incorporated,” summarized Commissioner Martinez. “I’m looking forward to this project.”

The motion passed unanimously 6–0 (Vice Chair Henmi absent).

The staff report with all related documents can be downloaded here.

A previous rendering of the project when R&D space was considered.

PUBLIC HEARING: Marketplace Project Seeks Development Agreement Amendment

The second public hearing focused on a proposed amendment to the development agreement for the long-evolving Marketplace Redevelopment project.

Community Development Director Chad Smalley delivered the presentation, highlighting the long history of the project that dates back to 2008 with approval achieved in 2016. Parcels C, D & E have been completed over this time with A & B still fallow.

The history behind these parcels is convoluted with initial approvals for ground level retail, parking and 185 units of housing. Following struggles in the retail sector, the original developer looked to pivot the retail to R&D space eventually receiving approval in 2020.

Parcels A & B are the vacant lot and surface parking between the Market Hall and the Amtrak Station.

Next, Oxford Properties acquired the project in 2021 amid the pandemic with a looming commercial real estate downturn. Now, with the Life Sciences sector struggling, the developer is reconsidering housing. “420,000 foot of Research and Development space … probably not necessarily a lot of takers for that right now.” Smalley provided.

Complicating the matter was a commitment to include 18 affordable rental units in the project but the developer instead negotiated an in lieu payment of $20M to the city’s affordable housing fund. $13.3M of this has already been paid to the city with additional $3.3M installments due on June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026. Should the developer end up pursuing a housing project stead, the fees would be credited back to them.

“More Housing” is music to the city’s ears with its Pro-Housing Designation but the city would like guarantees that the developer is serious before committing to yet another amendment. Therefore the city is looking to “get it in writing” with some firm time commitments including submitting an application for a building permit by March 2, 2028.

The city is also asking for a feasibility study for the residential units to be condominiums instead of apartments. The city has not seen a significant ownership project built in over 15 years.

The proposed amendment detailed by city staff.

After opening the public hearing, the commission collectively expressed excitement about the prospects of housing.

“I’m hoping housing pencils also because I know that is also very difficult,” noted commissioner Maia Small. “but I’m really excited to see the opportunity of more people living there.”

“I think that what staff has has put together here makes it clear that the applicant is not just going to be able to punt,” Chair Wax assessed. “There is time pressure on this. We we get our houses or we get our monies.”

Housing, it was noted, would also help support the dinner time crowd of the Public Market Food Hall which has been struggling.

A recommendation for approval of the amendment by the commission was approved 5-0 (Commissioner Rivera recused due to residential proximity to the project). The item will next come before City Council for approval.

The staff report with all related documents can be downloaded here.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed on Emeryville.org.

