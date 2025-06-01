May 2025 Food & Drink Updates: New Cookie Spot; PME Loses Tenant; Benihana & Tokyo Central Updates

Some Food & Drink updates in and around Emeryville since our most recent April update. These include a new gourmet cookie spot, the loss of a Public Market stall and some updates on other spots that are of interest to Emeryville residents, employees and those of other nearby communities.

The Choc’Late Mama Cookie Company will be located at 4515 Hubbard St #114, Emeryville, CA 94608.

Choc’Late Mama Cookie Co. to The Emery Apts.

Last month, we reported on the likely closure of Cookie Plug, one of two specialty cookie stores that opened up in 2023 (Google still lists the closing as “Temporary”). This closure, it turns out, only temporarily narrowed down Emeryville’s cookie offerings which also includes Butter Pecan Bakeshop.

Choc’Late Mama recently signed a one year agreement to occupy one of the ground-floor retail spaces at The Emery Apartments on Hubbard. They currently sell their offerings at the Mandela Grocery Cooperative and online.

The passion project of proprietor Empress Kehinde Koyejo, they offer vegan, gluten-free, and grain-free cookies.

Unlike the two neighboring businesses that are by appointment only (Teme Salon and Eyewear Love Affair), Choc’Late Mama plans to have regular business hours.

They expect to open their doors to the public in “mid-June.”

Follow them on Instagram for their latest updates.

Photo: Jordan Potier.

Construction Activity Finally Begins at Tokyo Central Grocery Space

You’ll excuse Emeryville residents if they’re skeptical about grocery stores opening and having a “I’ll believe it when I see it” attitude. They’ve had the rug pulled out from under them on more than one occasion.

In 2018, New Seasons Market abruptly pulled the plug on their planned Marketplace location.

In 2019, Bay Street announced plans for a grocery store anchor in an effort to revitalize the declining shopping center. Speculation pointed to the likelihood of an Amazon Fresh until 2023 when The SF Business Times confirmed that they would not be moving into the space .

Last year, Bay Street announced that Japanese grocery chain Tokyo Central had signed a lease to takeover the space. Since then, the shell has sat mostly dormant fueling further speculation.

Residents breathed a sigh of relief with recent construction activity spotted in the interior and on the rooftop parking garage.

They’ll need to hustle if they intend to open in 2025 as advertised.

Photo: Mark Hawk.

Baby Cafe Stall at Public Market Closes

The Baby Cafe stall at the Public Market abruptly closed in late April. They initially opened at the Public Market back in 2019.

The cafe was the go-to spot at the Market for Asian fusion dishes like their Popcorn Chicken and refreshing Bubble Tea drinks.

Notable departures at the Market over the past year include C Casa, Minnie Bell’s and Calypso Rose. On the positive front, Demiya Japanese recently opened with a SweetGreen still in the queue.

Baby Cafe closed their Oakland location last year. They still have locations in Union City and San Leandro.

Photo: Jordan Potier.

Farmers’ Market Reopens at Public Market

The Emeryville Farmers’ Market returned on May 3rd bringing a variety of vendors selling fresh fruits and vegetables as well as hot, prepared foods. The Market will run every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The Emeryville Farmers’ Market began at the Emery Apartment complex around this time last year. After initial enthusiasm, foot traffic and vendors gradually tapered off and they opted to move to the lot across from the Public Market which is more accessible and offers more parking.

The weekly events are being put on by the Regional Farmers’ Market Association who also coordinate recurring events in San Jose, Cupertino and SF.

“The market will run until November 1 as of right now,” provided RFMA Consultant Greg Pursley. “But if it has good attendance through the season, we will try to shift it over to a year round market.”



Photo: Jordan Potier

Benihana Posts ”Coming Soon” Window Decals

The city and others breathed a sigh of relief with the installation of several “Coming Soon” window decals at the former Chevys space.

After first learning of their intentions to open back in March, the status of the restaurant was in a bit of a state of limbo as the permitting had not been officially pulled by the lessee.

Finally, Last Wednesday, the city received an application for design review of the space signaling that they were officially moving forward.

Reaction to the establishment has been mostly positive with some concerned over the fate of nearby Hana Japan along the Berkeley Marina. Hana also serves “Habachi” style Japanese food putting the two establishments in direct competition.

