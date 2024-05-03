May 2024 Retail Updates: Ulta Beauty Closing; Arts Africains Reopens; East Bay Badminton Shutters

Some timely local retail updates over the past month in Emeryville that we wanted to share.

CLOSING: Ulta Beauty at East Bay Bridge Shopping Center

Ulta Beauty posted signs this week announcing the abrupt closure of their East Bay Bridge Shopping Center location (adjacent to Nordstrom Rack).

A sign posted on the window of the store alerted customers and referred them to their Alameda and Pinole locations.

Speculation for their closure turned to frequent theft that was rampant at the location according to some (we’ve submitted a public records act request with the Emeryville PD to provide more comprehensive data on thefts at the location).

“l’d say about once a week, a group of people would come in and sweep as much product as they could into large bags,” provided a commenter that identified herself as a former manager at the location. “Mostly high ticket items like the perfume, but also the high end brands of makeup.”

A criminal ring that targeted Ulta and other retailers was recently disrupted by authorities. These items were reportedly resold on Amazon.

SF Gate is noting that the store will be offering deep discounts on certain items prior to their closure.

Ulta’s final day will be Saturday, May 4.

Photo: Jordan Potier

GRAND RE-OPENING: Arts Africains

Arts Africains has reopened at the Powell Street Plaza following other former Bay Street tenants including Banana Republic and Old Navy.

Arts Africains left Bay Street last March after not being able to negotiate a lease with the new owners. They had operated at Bay Street since 2009 and were moved around the shopping center “about a half dozen times” according to proprietor Aicha Kone.

Kone, an immigrant from Guinee in West Africa, imports Arts Africains’ goods from all over Africa including Ghana and the Ivory Coast.

They have a Grand Opening Celebration event planned this Saturday, May 4th with 20% off all merchandise being offered.

Their new address is 5755B Christie Avenue (former Jos. A. Bank space next to the BMO bank branch).

Workers remove the EBA neon sign on April 30.

CLOSED: Eastbay Badminton Association

The Eastbay Badminton Association has closed their doors at the “tilt up” building on Hubbard after 17 years in Emeryville.

They originally opened as The Golden Gate Badminton Association in 2007.

“The pandemic hit us hard, and the financial strain has been real,” owner Kenneth Yeung explained in a message on Instagram. “We’ve weathered storms together, adapted, and kept pushing forward. But now, it’s time for new beginnings.”

Yeung went on to thank his staff and loyal members. “You’ve made this gym a vibrant tapestry of stories!”

Their final day was April 30.

It should noted that the dimensions of a Pickleball court are the same as a doubles Badminton court. 😉

