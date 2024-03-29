March 2024 Food & Drink Updates: JARS to Bay Street; Comeback Café Attempting ‘Comeback’; Townhouse Property Hits the Market; More Ghost Kitchen Options

Some local Food & Drink updates in and around Emeryville since out last update in February including a JARS dessert shop opening at Bay Street, the Comeback Café attempting another ‘Comeback’, a new Peruvian option and the Townhouse Property listed for sale among other announcements.

Our April update is expected to include the delayed Grand Opening of Five Guys as well as some Bay Street openings including the highly anticipated Mumu Hotpot and Copper & Malt.

Iconic Townhouse Property hits the Market

The Iconic Townhouse Restaurant is curiously listed for sale. The nearly 100 year old property is actually three lots which contains the restaurant, parking lot and a two-story home located at 5874 Doyle.

Ownership of the restaurant switched hands amid the Pandemic and the new owners have made several improvements including a renovated patio space.

It is not uncommon for business and property owners to “test the market” by listing their properties and pulling the listing if no compelling offers are made as is apparently the case with Rotten City Pizza and Dee Spot Cafe.

The entire property is being listed for $3,450,000 and listed on Loopnet.

KYU2 For Sale

Local sushi spot KYU2 is also listed for sale on a business website leaving patrons to question the longterm viability of the restaurant that first opened in 2013.

Asking price is $160,000 and listed on BizBuySell.com.

Photo: Ray Hsia

Comeback Café Attempting Another “Comeback”

Comeback Café on Christie Avenue is attempting another comeback.

The family-run café that serves Vietnamese dishes closed prior to the pandemic and has never reopened. Their recent efforts to reopen were reportedly hampered by permitting and inspections delays.

Menu items include banh mi, salad, soup, curry and a variety of bubble teas.

Their hours on Yelp are listed as M-F from 9:30 – 3 p.m. but other sources have indicated they frequently stay open longer.

They unfortunately do not have a website or any social media channels for more up to the minute information. Photo: Moira Noiseax Photo: Moira Noiseax

Photo: Jordan Potier

JARS Sweets & Things Opening at Bay Street

Dessert shop “Jars” will be opening a Bay Street location at the most recent site of the Pier 39 Posters spot (Pier 39 was a seasonal pop-up).

The business is the venture of Italian chef and Top Chef Alumni Fabio Viviani.

Jars sells “classic deserts” like tiramisu and blackberry pie in a single serve jar.

Their initial location opened in Chicago in 2022 and their website indicates at least ten planned locations within California and several others in Texas.

They are slated to open this summer.

Tip/Photo: @MashTheHops via Instagram

Las Brasas to Former Touch of Soul Space

The Touch of Soul space on San Pablo Avenue did not stay vacant long. A sign for a Peruvian restaurant named “Las Brasas” was recently spotted by an Instagram tipster.

We have not been able to determine a timeline for their opening.

New Ghost Kitchen Options

Emeryville has some new, interesting virtual or “Ghost” kitchen options that can be accessed through food delivery apps.

NASCAR Refuel is a brand of Virtual Dining Concepts which is owned by Planet Hollywood Founder Robert Earl. NASCAR Refuel is partnering with doordash and is curiously listed as operating out of the IHOP on San Pablo Avenue. Food options include wings, tenders and burgers.

The Adeline Food Hall now list as many as 43 options for pick-up or delivery.

