Former Emeryville Café Co-Owner Missing Since March 25

The search for Amy Hillyard, co-owner of Farley’s Coffee, remains ongoing more than two weeks after her disappearance on March 25. co-owned Farley’s on 65th from 2011-2016 (slated to become ) and still own locations in Oakland and SF.

Hillyard was last seen around 2 p.m. leaving her home in Oakland’s Cleveland Heights neighborhood and is believed to have left on foot. Surveillance footage later captured her near Dimond Park at approximately 4:30 p.m., marking the last confirmed sighting.

Authorities have classified her as “at risk” due to a recently disclosed bout of anxiety and depression which Hillyard was addressing with medication.

Family members and volunteers have organized ongoing search efforts, distributing flyers and canvassing neighborhoods.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward as the search continues.