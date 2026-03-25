March 1-15 Emeryville Newswire: Rents Surge, New EPD Captain, EUSD Sex Abuse lawsuit & More …

In this edition of our Semi-Monthly newsletter, we share five stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed including:
- Emeryville leads the Bay Area in Annual rent growth
- EUSD sued again over alleged sexual assault of students
- Emeryville Woman Charged with Lewd Act, Biting Officer
- EPD Hires New Police Captain
- Wild Daytime Vehicle Fire at Doyle Hollis Park
Emeryville leads Bay Area in Annual Rent Growth
A new report from rental marketplace Zumper shows rents in Emeryville are climbing rapidly.
According to the latest data, Emeryville posted the highest year-over-year increase in one-bedroom rents, edging out traditionally high-cost cities like Palo Alto and San Francisco.
The report also found:
- Emeryville rents are up 16.3% compared to this time last year
- One-bedroom units rose 5.7% over the past month to a median of $2,790
- Two-bedroom units increased 2.6% to $3,610
Emeryville now ranks as the sixth most expensive city for renters in the Bay Area.
EUSD Facing Second Suit Over Alleged Sexual Assaults of Students
A new lawsuit was filed in Superior Court on February 3 against the Emery Unified School District.
The complaint was brought on behalf of two teenage girls alleging abuse by Daniel Parham, a 21-year-old former security guard and volleyball coach who pleaded no contest last year to a similar charge and was sentenced to two years of probation.
The suit alleges the district failed to act on and lacked safeguards against Parham’s “boundary-crossing” conduct.
The families of the two teens are represented by Robert Allard of CBA Law, who also represents a prior victim.
Emeryville Woman Charged with Lewd Act, Biting Officer
A bizarre and troubling incident in Emeryville is drawing headlines after a 39-year-old woman was arrested.
According to reporting by the East Bay Times, Jennifer Jackson allegedly approached a group of teens, groped a 15-year-old girl, and later escalated the situation by biting a responding officer on the head during her arrest.
Authorities say the incident, which unfolded near the 1600 block of Powell Street, led to additional charges after the suspect allegedly damaged hospital equipment while in custody.
EPD Announces Hire of New Police Captain
The Emeryville Police Department has announced the hiring of a new Police Captain following the departure of former Capt. Oliver Collins last year.
Nicolas Calonge joined the department in December 2025 after more than 19 years of service with the City of Oakland.
A lifelong East Bay resident, Calonge earned his undergraduate degree from UC Berkeley and a master’s degree from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey.
“I am thrilled to join the City of Emeryville’s extended family and to preserve and enhance the Emeryville PD’s strong reputation among its residents, business community, and visitors,” the department shared in an Instagram post. “Emeryville is a safe and vibrant place, and I look forward to maintaining its excellent public safety record while continuing to provide equitable policing services.”
In addition to Capt. Calonge, the department’s command staff includes two lieutenants and seven sergeants.
Car on fire in #Emeryville, California pic.twitter.com/5e1j15SFUq— Tom Vee (@Tom_Vee) March 16, 2026
Daytime Vehicle Fire at Doyle Hollis Park
A frightening scene unfolded near the children’s playground at Doyle-Hollis Park on Sunday, March 15.
A nearly five-minute video posted by X user @Tom_Vee shows a smoking vehicle that eventually becomes fully engulfed in flames.
Alameda County Fire responded to extinguish the blaze. “Officers responded to a vehicle fire at 61st and Doyle St., described as a black Hyundai Elantra,” the Emeryville Police Department said in a statement.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, though the vehicle’s owner said it may have been the result of an electrical issue.
Was this story informative to you?
Please consider making a recurring contribution at any level you feel comfortable with to help sustain local news for the Emeryville community.
|