March 1-15 Emeryville Newswire: Rents Surge, New EPD Captain, EUSD Sex Abuse lawsuit & More …

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

EUSD Facing Second Suit Over Alleged Sexual Assaults of Students

A new lawsuit was filed in Superior Court on February 3 against the Emery Unified School District.

The complaint was brought on behalf of two teenage girls alleging abuse by Daniel Parham, a 21-year-old former security guard and volleyball coach who pleaded no contest last year to a similar charge and was .

The suit alleges the district failed to act on and lacked safeguards against Parham’s “boundary-crossing” conduct.

The families of the two teens are represented by Robert Allard of CBA Law, who also represents a prior victim.