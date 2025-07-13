Support
MAP: Housing, Planning & Development in Emeryville

July 12, 2025
by
Are you wondering what that construction in your neighborhood is all about? Curious about that new housing project or other development you heard about?

We’ve got you covered.

Our interactive map contains information on planned, under-construction and recently completed projects within Emeryville, including:

  • Multifamily Housing Projects
  • Commercial Projects
  • Significant Infrastructure Projects
  • Withdrawn Projects
  • Recently Completed Projects

We will do our best to update this map as new projects emerge and existing projects move through the development and completion process.

Have an update or spot an error? Email us or drop a comment below.

We’ve also created a redirect to this map that you can bookmark at evilleeye.com/planning.

Rob Arias

Latest News

