BREAKING: Man Suffering “Life-Threatening Injuries” After Stabbing Near Oakland Border

Police Officers responded to a disturbance near 1048 36th Street last night at approximately 11:05 p.m. The incident involved a male subject who sustained a knife-related injury near his chest.

Oakland PD were the first to respond to the scene before EPD assumed control of the investigation that was deemed Emeryville’s jurisdiction.

The victim was transported to Highland Hospital with what were described as “life-threatening injuries.”

The address in the report is the site of the recently opened Nellie Hannon Gateway Project which is a supportive housing project with units designated for those transitioning out of homelessness. The information provided was unclear if this incident happened inside the complex or on the street in front of it.

The complex only recently began residential occupancy after receiving a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) in September with the final Certificate of Occupancy expected this month.

EPD officers were later advised the victim was in the operating room of the hospital with “significant blood loss” and is currently listed in critical condition.

It is unclear if the victim and perpetrator, identified as a woman, were acquaintances.

The circumstances remain under investigation and the Emeryville Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that may assist investigators to contact the Investigations Unit at (510) 596-3700.

We will update this story when additional information can be confirmed.

