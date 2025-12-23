Support
Newsletter
0
    0
    ··
    Live

    BREAKING: Man Suffering “Life-Threatening Injuries” After Stabbing Near Oakland Border

    December 22, 2025
    by
    1 min read

    Police Officers responded to a disturbance near 1048 36th Street last night at approximately 11:05 p.m. The incident involved a male subject who sustained a knife-related injury near his chest.

    Oakland PD were the first to respond to the scene before EPD assumed control of the investigation that was deemed Emeryville’s jurisdiction.

    The victim was transported to Highland Hospital with what were described as “life-threatening injuries.”

    The address in the report is the site of the recently opened Nellie Hannon Gateway Project which is a supportive housing project with units designated for those transitioning out of homelessness. The information provided was unclear if this incident happened inside the complex or on the street in front of it.

    The complex only recently began residential occupancy after receiving a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) in September with the final Certificate of Occupancy expected this month.

    EPD officers were later advised the victim was in the operating room of the hospital with “significant blood loss” and is currently listed in critical condition.

    It is unclear if the victim and perpetrator, identified as a woman, were acquaintances.

    The circumstances remain under investigation and the Emeryville Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that may assist investigators to contact the Investigations Unit at (510) 596-3700.

    We will update this story when additional information can be confirmed.

    Never Miss a Story!

    Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

    Rob Arias

    is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

    Leave a Reply

    Help support Local News for the Emeryville Community!

    Receive a free item from our E'ville Threads Shop with your support (min. $5/mo. or $50/yr. one year commitment).

    Prefer to subscribe via Apple Pay or Google Pay?

    Subscribe by Email for Free

    Never Miss a Story!

    Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

    Tips, Ideas or Guest Posts?

    Previous Story

    Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newswire: Dec. 1-15, 2025

    Latest News

    Support Local News for the Emeryville Community and get free Merch!

    Become a recurring E’ville Eye supporter for as little as $5 per month and get a FREE custom tee or cap (minimum one year commitment).

    Support Hyperlocal News →

    You have Successfully Subscribed!

    Don't Miss

    Emeryville Semi-Monthly Newswire: Dec. 1-15, 2025