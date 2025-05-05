Man in Critical Condition After Suicide Attempt From Emeryville Amtrak Bridge

A man is in critical condition after an apparent suicide attempt from the Emeryville Amtrak pedestrian bridge. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, May 4 at approximately 7:41 p.m.

Emeryville Police Officers responded to the report of a male who had jumped from the bridge onto the railroad tracks near the station. A witness reported that the man had climbed the fence on the bridge prior to jumping from it.

Amtrak and Union Pacific were immediately notified and halted all north and southbound train traffic in the area.

Upon arrival, EPD units located a white male adult on the station platform adjacent to the tracks. The individual had sustained a traumatic head injury from the fall.

Officers rendered aid and secured the scene. Alameda County Fire personnel arrived shortly after and initiated life-saving measures. Amtrak Police also responded and assisted at the scene. An ambulance arrived on the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital after he was stabilized.

As of the latest update, the man was is in surgery and was reported in critical but stable condition.

Once the area was cleared by emergency units, Amtrak and Union Pacific were able to resume train operations.

We will update this story if any new information is provided.

