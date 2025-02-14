Long-Awaited Vision for Emeryville Art Center at the Crossroads

For nearly two decades, the City of Emeryville and its community have envisioned a thriving Art Center at the corner of Hollis and 40th streets. A project meant to solidify the city’s identity as a creative and cultural hub featuring a gallery, performing arts space, city history room, and studios.

However, after numerous false starts, changing economic conditions, and evolving community priorities, the project is as far away from reality as when first introduced.

City leaders met again recently to hear what obstacles were standing in the way of advancing the project and discuss a viable path forward. Probably the most dejecting news revealed was that construction costs have ballooned to nearly four times the originally estimated cost of $14M in 2009.

4060 Hollis Street, a former machining factory acquired by the city in 2006, has languished for nearly two decades.

Recap of Project’s Long History

The inception of the originally named “Emeryville Art & Culture Center” began in 2006 when Emeryville’s Redevelopment Agency acquired the former Albert Wright Screw Machine Products Company building at 4060 Hollis Street. The 2009 proposal awarded to Jensen Architects involved adaptive reuse of the 1942-constructed building, preserving much of its original brick walls and steel beams.

Hollis view of the proposed ECA designed by Jensen Architects from 2009.

Dissolution of Redevelopment Agencies by the state in 2011 (upheld in 2012) put the project on ice until 2015 when litigation recouped about $8M of public funds allocated for the project.

In 2018, the city rebooted the project, awarding the RFP to Emeryville-based Orton Development Inc. (ODI), who helped develop Richmond’s Craneway Pavilion and the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts.

There was some debate over wether CAST’s proposal (Community Arts Stabilization Trust), that included artist housing as an additional revenue stream, was the more viable path forward.

A rendering from Orton’s adaptive reuse proposal that was ultimately selected in 2019.

ODI’s proposal was chosen in large part because it was more focused and did not rely on additional, unprocured funding that would help fast-track construction. Components of the originally proposed project, including a history room and café space, were whittled off.

At the time, there was optimism that the project might be completed in 2020. Instead, no visible progress was made over the next 16 months.

The 2020 global pandemic had a dramatic impact on construction costs, and after attempts to further amend the project, the agreement with ODI was terminated.

A since removed sign IFO the building optimistically noting the Art Center would be “Available Fall 2021.”

In 2023, after reestablishing the project as a priority for the city, City Council held a study session to discuss viable paths forward. The City initiated a new feasibility study to reassess the project’s economic and structural viability. This study would consider demolition of the existing structure, which, while considered more sustainable, was thought to be constraining ideas for the space.

An advisory group composed of stakeholders was assembled and tasked with providing guidance for the project, including funding and operational focuses. They were unanimous in its recommendation that the center should be comprehensive, incorporating all key elements rather than being built in phases or scaled back.

Feasibility Study Reviewed

The item was brought back to council on November 19, 2024 to review this feasibility study conducted by LMS Architects in collaboration with Artist Love and J. Johnstone Consulting.

This study provided a detailed cost analysis and raised key considerations about the project’s implementation, challenges, potential paths, and necessary next steps.

One of the central outcomes this study was to detail the pros and cons and cost variance of adaptive reuse of the existing building or demolition and new construction on the same site. Surprisingly, the environmental impact of adaptive reuse versus new construction was relatively comparable. The extensive modifications needed to repurpose the structure would require significant intervention and the two decades of decay on the structure likely increased the cost of adaptive reuse. Moreover, new construction would provide greater flexibility in designing a space that fully meets the community’s needs.

The estimated costs for the project, whether through adaptive reuse of the existing building or new construction, were significantly higher than initially anticipated. Adaptive reuse was estimated to cost between $38 million and $45 million, while new construction ranged from $41 million to $46.5 million.

These figures only accounted for construction costs, excluding expenses such as design, management, and administrative fees. When factoring in those additional costs, the total project cost could exceed $50 million, far beyond the city’s current $11 million in allocated funding.

The 63 page feasibility study presented to council

Community Voices and Alternative Ideas

During public comment, community members weighed in with additional ideas and concerns.

Former Councilmember Scott Donahue, the lone dissenting vote on ODI’s approval in 2018, reintroduced CAST’s plan of including housing to offset costs. “These in effect air rights would help pay for the project. This has been done in New York City. The Museum of Modern Art expanded itself by selling air rights.”

CAST, along with KALW Public Media, recently acquired the Warfield building on Market Street in SF with the intent of creating an anchor for arts, culture, and independent journalism.

Another longtime resident and artist, Vickie Jo Sowell, seconded the notion of including housing. “It’s going to take a lot of imagination to get this done and a lot of drive now. So, think outside of the box when you’re thinking about this one.”

CAST’s plan would add four stories of artist housing atop the Center to offset construction and operational costs.

Other members of the public urged the city to pursue the new construction option and to contract an outside entity for fundraising as opposed to using city staff resources. “It’s a harder pull for cities to do this than a individual nonprofit who has long-term relationships already with these people,” provided advisory committee member and longtime resident, Archana Horsting.

Recommendations for Moving Forward Weighed by Council

After detailing the history of the project, outlining key considerations brought forth, and hearing from the community, Community Development Director Chad Smalley tasked council with three key decisions:

Then Councilmember John Bauters pointed out the additional seismic risk of retaining the structure as well as possible unforeseen costs of adaptive reuse for recommending demolition of the existing structure but with efforts to retain some of the existing brickwork. “To the question about what would provide the greatest flexibility, a clean slate at this point.”

Councilmember Mourra pushed to open up the Capital Funding consultant to looking into a housing component in their funding strategy.

Commit to a Comprehensive Project (rather than pared-down or phased approach) despite additional costs? The council signaled strong support for moving forward with a full-scale art center rather than a pared-down version despite the substantially increased costs. Council members agreed that anything less than the envisioned space would not serve the community effectively. Hire a Capital Fundraising Consultant? Recognizing the city’s limited financial resources, council members agreed that hiring a fundraising consultant would be essential. This consultant would identify potential funding sources, including philanthropic contributions, state and federal grants, and private investments. Adaptive Reuse or New Construction? While some community members had initially hoped to preserve the historic structure, council members and the advisory group leaned toward new construction due to its flexibility and long-term benefits. However, there was a shared interest in salvaging and incorporating elements of the existing structure, such as brickwork, to honor the site’s industrial past.

Next Steps Outlined

With council members largely aligned on the path forward, the next step will be to retain a fundraising consultant to develop a detailed funding strategy. Additionally, city staff will explore potential partnerships, grant opportunities, and innovative financing models to close the funding gap.

Emeryville’s long-awaited Art Center remains an ambitious yet attainable vision. As the city navigates these next steps, the challenge will be balancing financial feasibility with community aspirations. If successfully executed, the art center has the potential to become a landmark cultural institution that serves as a beacon for creativity and artistic expression in Emeryville for generations to come.

A video replay from the meeting can be viewed below [6:27 – 57:07].

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Related