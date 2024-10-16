2024 Emeryville City Council Candidate Questionnaire: Sukhdeep Kaur

Introductions

1). You were appointed to the city council in 2023 and are now seeking your first full term. Was there anything specific about the last year that pushed you to want to continue serving on council?

It’s been a year and a half of growth, collaboration, and action, and I’m eager to continue serving because there’s so much more to accomplish. I want to build on the momentum and public trust to ensure that the city I’ve called home for 16 years is well served. My background, professional qualifications, capability, community support, and drive fuel my commitment to public service, and I’m dedicated to making a positive contribution to our city’s future.

2). Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to someone seeking a council seat?

My advice to anyone seeking a council seat is to lead with a commitment to serve the community above all else. Being on the City Council requires a deep understanding of the issues that matter most to residents, so I recommend spending time listening to the concerns of all constituencies—from small business owners to renters, homeowners, and seniors. Empathy and active listening are key.

It’s also important to be prepared for the complexity of the role. You’ll need to balance competing interests, make difficult decisions, and sometimes navigate heated debates, all while keeping the community’s long-term needs in mind. Having a clear vision for the future of the city is essential, but so is the ability to compromise and collaborate effectively with your fellow councilmembers. Lastly, patience and perseverance are critical. Policy changes and city projects often take time, so it’s important to stay focused on your goals and not get discouraged by setbacks. Stay true to your values, work hard, and maintain transparency and accountability in all that you do.

3). Many new residents don’t realize that being an Emeryville councilmember is a part-time role and the pay is reflective of this. Give us some insights on the amount of time and effort being a councilmember requires. Estimate how many hours per week on average you dedicate and further break these totals down for us (meetings, committees & commissions, resident engagement, etc.)

Being a councilmember in Emeryville is indeed a part-time role, but the time and effort required can feel like a full-time commitment. On average, I dedicate about 20-25 hours per week to council-related duties.

City Council meetings, which occur twice a month, take up around 6-8 hours between preparation, review of agenda materials, and the meetings themselves. I also serve on various committees and regional commissions, which can take an additional 4-6 hours per week depending on the schedule.

Resident engagement is a significant part of my role, and I spend around 5-6 hours each week meeting with constituents, responding to emails, and attending community events. It’s essential to stay connected with the people I represent to understand their needs and concerns.

Additionally, I invest 3-5 hours each week in studying relevant policy issues, attending trainings, or collaborating with colleagues and staff on ongoing projects.

Though the position is part-time, the dedication required goes beyond the hours on paper. It’s a constant commitment to making informed decisions and ensuring the community’s needs are met, all while balancing the city’s long-term goals.

Qualifications & Priorities

4). By order of priority, what do you see as the top 5 challenges that you’d like to help address in the city during your first term if elected?

Public Safety: Enhancing public safety is a priority. I will focus on securing continued funding for essential services and increasing collaboration between public safety departments to ensure residents feel safe. Climate Action and Sustainability: Tackling climate change is essential worldwide. I’d push for more green building standards, expanded public transit, and continued investments in renewable energy to make Emeryville a leader in environmental sustainability. Affordable Housing: The rising cost of housing remains a critical issue nationwide and especially in the East Bay. I would like to help address this issue in our city by continuing to explore viable and balanced solutions. Smart Growth and Infrastructure: As Emeryville grows, it’s crucial to ensure that development is sustainable and benefits the community. I support smart growth initiatives that enhance pedestrian access, improve traffic management, public transit, accessibility and maintain our city’s unique character of being inclusive and adaptable. Community Engagement and Equity: I want to further strengthen engagement with underrepresented communities, ensuring that all voices are heard in city decisions. This includes expanding services for seniors, disabled, LGBTQ+ residents, and other marginalized groups to create a more inclusive city.

5). Emeryville is facing a potential shortfall in the coming budget cycle. The Emeryville Police Department’s budget is the highest in the city. Are you prepared to make cuts to the police force to balance the city’s budget? What other resident amenities or programs are you prepared to cut to fix this shortfall?

While it’s critical to balance the city’s budget, I believe public safety is a top priority, and cutting the police force should be a last resort. Instead, I’d first explore other avenues, such as reviewing administrative costs, improving efficiency across departments, and identifying potential grants or alternative funding sources to offset the shortfall.

If cuts become necessary, I’d prioritize reducing non-essential programs or services that don’t directly impact residents’ safety and well-being. However, I’m committed to protecting critical community services like public safety, affordable housing programs, and senior services. I would also work closely with the Police Department to explore cost-saving measures that don’t compromise core services, such as restructuring overtime, reviewing equipment expenses, or consolidating certain administrative functions.

Transparency and community input would be essential in any budget discussion. I believe in approaching budget challenges thoughtfully, finding solutions that minimize negative impacts on residents, and ensuring we continue to meet the needs of our community in a fiscally responsible way.

6). Emeryville’s Art Center has not been prioritized by past leaders and is arguably no closer to being built than it was a decade ago. Is this a priority for you and what can be done to get this to the finish line?

The Emeryville Art Center is a priority for me because it aligns with our city’s commitment to fostering creativity, culture, and community engagement. I explored funding through a library grant, but the Public Arts Committee preferred a different direction. To successfully bring this project to completion, I believe it’s crucial to explore all funding options with an open heart and mind. Collaboration and flexibility will be key in ensuring we find the right path forward to realize this important community asset.

Ethics & Governing

7). The City recently adopted a version of a Code of Ethics that gives those outside of council almost no tools for fighting corruption in the city. Considering Emeryville’s long history of corruption and the inherent nature of small cities with little oversight, should Emeryville have an independent ethics commission like many other Bay Area Cities?

Fortunately, Emeryville has come a long way, and for many years, our City Council has acted with dedication and integrity. When we adopted the Code of Ethics, it’s my understanding that only one Councilmember has yet to sign off on it. This same Councilmember has had issues with FPPC compliance. For such matters, we already have the FPPC and other protocols in place to provide oversight and address these issues.

Ironically, this is the same Councilmember who is calling for an independent ethics commission. Our small city government, with its part-time Councilmembers—most of whom have full-time jobs—generally acts with integrity. While an independent ethics commission could provide an impartial body to investigate complaints and monitor conduct, we already have oversight from the FPPC and the District Attorney’s office to handle these functions. Emeryville operates most effectively when we avoid unnecessary red tape, duplicative efforts, and focus on efficient, cost-effective solutions. Before considering additional layers of oversight, it’s important to ensure that existing protocols are being followed and utilized fully to determine if any further action is truly necessary.

8). A free and active press is regarded as an essential pillar of democracy. Our platform promotes transparency in local government and helps hold leaders, like yourself, accountable. Will you commit to supporting a free press by responding to our inquiries even when they are not flattering?

Yes, I fully support a free and active press that upholds the same integrity it seeks from local government. Transparency and accountability are responsibilities shared by both the press and public officials. However, it’s important to recognize that some individuals, who do not follow standard journalistic ethics, have harassed councilmembers—particularly women—and misrepresented them, while pandering to those with ethical violations. When the press’s integrity is compromised by such actions, councilmembers must find alternative ways to engage with the community. In Emeryville’s close-knit environment, we can connect directly with residents through social media, email, and personal websites to ensure open, transparent communication. These platforms enable us to provide accurate, factual information and maintain a direct dialogue without interference from biased sources. My commitment is to serve with integrity, ensuring residents have access to the truth through both traditional and alternative channels.

9). Despite some pressure, the Emeryville Council majority opted to not agendize a “Gaza Ceasefire” resolution as some cities in the Bay Area did. Do you think these symbolic resolutions fit the role of local government and why did you opt not to push for this?

As a councilmember, my goal is to promote unity and ensure efficient, respectful meetings. While symbolic resolutions like the “Gaza Ceasefire” can reflect community values, I believe local government should prioritize issues that directly impact our residents or highlight international matters that foster unity within the community. When the ceasefire resolution was proposed, several councils, including ours, were Zoom-bombed with racist, anti-Semitic, and disruptive remarks, undermining the productive discourse we strive for. Good governance means taking actions that unite the community and promote civil discourse. Sometimes, remaining neutral is the best approach to foster peace and strengthen relationships. Symbolic gestures can be important, but they must be inclusive and promote unity, especially during challenging times.

Housing Affordability

10). Emeryville’s latest 100% affordable housing project came in at nearly one million dollars per unit. Can we ever really satisfy the demand for 100% affordable housing at this price tag and what laws or policies need to change to build more economical 100% affordable housing projects?

Affordable housing projects across the region cost in the range of $800,000 to $1M due to rising construction costs and price of land in the East Bay. The market dictates these costs. Emeryville is a leader in trying to satisfy the demand of 100% affordable housing in the region which is why many members of our own council and prospective candidates to the council have moved here. The City of Emeryville continues to work on expanding affordable housing options through partnerships with developers and leveraging state and federal funding sources.

11). Emeryville already has tenant protections and the state has an anti-rent gouging law on the books (AB 1482). Are these protections enough and if not, where specifically would you like to see these strengthened?

While Emeryville’s tenant protections and California’s AB 1482 provide important safeguards, we can borrow from neighboring cities to find a good balance. AB 1482 caps rent increases, but loopholes remain, such as exemptions for newer buildings, which can leave many tenants vulnerable to significant rent hikes. Solutions can be explored regarding unjust evictions, and improved access to legal aid for renters. Additionally, Emeryville could benefit from enhancing relocation assistance for tenants displaced by no-fault evictions. Strengthening these protections would help ensure that renters, especially those in vulnerable populations, can stay in their homes without facing undue financial hardship.

12). In 2019, the city explored waiving or amending the required “family friendly” unit mix to encourage more highrise construction in the core of the city which is part of the city’s general plan. Is this something you would support and do you have any caveats?

I do not support waiving or amending the family-friendly unit mix requirement to encourage high-rise construction, as Emeryville already has an abundance of studios and one-bedroom apartments. To attract more families, we must ensure that Emeryville remains a place where they can thrive. High-rise developments typically offer smaller units and higher rents, which don’t meet the long-term needs of families seeking stable, spacious, and affordable housing. Our focus should be on creating more family-friendly housing options that promote a strong, diverse community, with new developments prioritizing livability and quality of life for families.

13). Where do you personally align on YIMBYism and do you support their opposition to Prop 33/Rent Control which they say “will likely worsen housing affordability.”

As I have not yet found a better solution to the affordability crises than buiding more housing, I support building more housing to address the affordability crisis, particularly when it comes to increasing density and promoting smart growth. However, I believe in a balanced approach. While market-rate housing is important, affordable housing must be prioritized to ensure a diverse and inclusive community. Regarding Prop 33/Rent Control, I recognize the concerns that broad rent control could discourage new construction, potentially worsening housing shortages. However, I believe some form of rent stabilization and tenant protections are necessary to prevent displacement and ensure affordability for existing residents. We need to find a middle ground that encourages new development while also protecting renters and ensuring that housing remains accessible to all. I support targeted policies that achieve both goals.

Public Safety & Quality of Life

14). Grappling with increasing levels of street homelessness for over a decade, cities are finally starting to aggressively dismantle encampments following the Grants Pass ruling. Where do you stand on this issue? Should those who refuse services be “incentivized” into shelters and rehabilitation programs?

Addressing street homelessness requires a compassionate yet practical approach. While dismantling encampments may address immediate concerns, it doesn’t solve the underlying issues of homelessness. Emeryville’s contract with Operation Dignity is a key step, offering outreach, shelter, and support services to those in need. I believe in expanding access to comprehensive services, including mental health care and rehabilitation programs, to provide real pathways out of homelessness. However, forcing individuals into services without consent may not be effective. Instead, we should focus on incentives and voluntary participation, ensuring shelters are safe, humane, and provide the support people need to rebuild their lives. Providing dignified housing options and addressing root causes, like lack of affordable housing and mental health resources improves public safety and quality of life.

15). A surge in crime in Oakland led Governor Gavin Newsom to deploy the CHP for a “surge operation” that has thus far led to 803 arrests, 81 illegal firearm seizures, and 1641 stolen vehicles recovered. Since then, crime has significantly declined in Oakland and in Emeryville. What do you glean from this in terms of the safety of Emeryville residents?

The surge operation in Oakland, supported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), has had a positive impact on both Oakland and Emeryville, resulting in reduced crime rates. This demonstrates that targeted, collaborative law enforcement efforts can effectively address spikes in crime and improve public safety. While Emeryville is a smaller city, its proximity to Oakland means we often experience shared challenges. The decline in crime reflects the importance of regional cooperation and proactive policing in ensuring the safety of our residents. However, while law enforcement plays a crucial role, we must also invest in long-term solutions, such as community-based programs, mental health resources, and economic opportunities, to address the root causes of crime. Maintaining public safety in Emeryville requires a balanced approach, combining strong policing with preventive measures to foster a safer, more resilient community.

16). Criminal recidivism in our justice system is a big topic of conversation and many blame “reformer“ DA Pamela Price for being too lenient on repeat offenders. Where do you stand on this and do you support her recall?

I believe in a balanced approach to criminal justice reform, where addressing the root causes of crime and offering rehabilitation is key, but public safety must remain a priority. I understand concerns about recidivism and leniency on repeat offenders, and I’m currently undecided on DA Pamela Price’s recall. I voted for her based on her impressive credentials and to empower a woman of color. I’m carefully considering the facts before making a decision, focusing on whether the recall is truly warranted. Effective reform should balance compassion with accountability to maintain safety and trust in our communities.

17). In 2023, the city approved the installation of ALPR technology. Do you have any concerns about the use of these surveillance devices and would you support the approval of additional cameras throughout the city?

I supported using ALPR technology to enhance public safety, as long as it is ethically implemented with proper oversight, as promised by our police department. Before approving additional cameras, I would carefully evaluate data on their effectiveness and the budget implications to ensure any additional cameras are necessary to truly benefit the community.

Local Business

18). The Biotech/Life Sciences sector is a big source of local jobs is Emeryville and currently struggling with a 37% vacancy rate. Do you see this as an important issue and how can the city help?

Yes, the vacancy rate of the Biotech/life science sector is an important issue. Collaborating with universities and fostering public-private partnerships could also help bring innovation and investment into the sector, reducing vacancies and strengthening Emeryville’s position as a biotech hub.

19). Do you believe that vacant storefronts are an issue in Emeryville and if so, what is your policy prescription for remedying this (if any)?

Yes, vacant storefronts are an issue in Emeryville, impacting the vibrancy of our community and economy. To address this, I support offering incentives to small businesses and startups, such as rent subsidies, tax breaks, and streamlined permitting. Promoting temporary pop-up shops or co-working spaces can also activate empty storefronts. Collaborating with property owners to create flexible leasing options will further help. If Vice President Harris takes office in 2025 and establishes the promised opportunity economy, municipalities could benefit from grant funding or no-cost loans to stimulate the local economy and support small businesses.

20). Bay Street has been the site of some troubling incidents involving juveniles in the past few years including the 2020 Mass-Looting, a 2021 “melee” that led to the closure of a roller skating rink and 2023’s infamous Mall Brawl where 100s of youth engaged in fighting and uncivil behavior (and there are many more). Is it time to discuss limiting unaccompanied youth at Bay Street as they did recently in the city of Torrance?

Public safety is a top priority for protecting residents and businesses. I support policies that enhance safety without compromising the community. Creating safe, positive spaces for young people can help prevent future incidents while keeping Bay Street inclusive. Solutions like increasing security, offering youth engagement programs, and collaborating with schools and local organizations can address the root causes of these behaviors. While restrictions on unaccompanied youth can be explored, they should be temporary. As trust is built, these restrictions can be revisited and relaxed, ensuring a balanced approach to public safety and inclusivity.

