2024 Emeryville City Council Candidate Questionnaire: Matthew Solomon

Introductions

1). Tell us where you’re from, what brought you to Emeryville, and how long you’ve lived in the city.

I grew up in New York City, and moved to Emeryville almost five years ago. I originally moved here to be close to both San Francisco and Berkeley, and quickly fell in love with the city. I love the variety and diversity of communities I’ve met here, the density of art, innovation, and people-centered spaces, and our willingness to not just talk about issues but to collaboratively find solutions.

2). What has your involvement with The City of Emeryville been thus far? Have you served on any committees, commissions, panels, HOAs, or other relevant entities within the city?

I have served on and chaired Emeryville’s Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee and Housing Committee. Throughout that time, I have contributed to city plans such as the Active Transportation Plan, programs like the First-Time Homebuyers Program, and a wide variety of individual projects including street safety improvements on Shellmound, Horton, and San Pablo Avenue and 362 units of affordable housing in development near Public Market. I have also initiated discussions to increase diversity of and engagement with these committees.

3). Tell us what you do professionally. What skills and different perspectives would you bring to Emeryville’s City Council that might be currently lacking?

I work as an analyst and researcher at a climate change non-profit. In addition to a focus on sustainability and a deep understanding of the challenges and mitigation opportunities of climate change, I would bring to the Council a data- and evidence-based decision-making approach, a familiarity with budgets, and an ability and commitment to collaborate with the other Council members, staff, residents, and businesses.

Qualifications & Priorities

4). By order of priority, what do you see as the top 5 challenges that you’d like to help address in the city during your first term if elected?

Our current budget deficit and the long-term revenue trends driven by lower business taxes, and storefront and office vacancies A high cost of living for residents, especially for housing, which can be partially mitigated by building more housing of all types to increase affordability and quality. Safe sustainable transportation options for those who do not want to or cannot use a car for every trip. Increasing parks and recreation spaces. Maintaining public safety, especially concerns around property crime

5). Emeryville is facing a potential shortfall in the coming budget cycle. The Emeryville Police Department’s budget is the highest in the city. Are you prepared to make cuts to the police force to balance the city’s budget? What other resident amenities or programs are you prepared to cut to fix this shortfall?

In the short term, Emeryville will be able to balance its budget without drastic cuts by deferring some capital improvements, delaying hiring, and shifting funds between funds. In the long term, current projections indicate that revenues from taxes will not rise as quickly as Emeryville thought they might as we emerge from the macroeconomic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and higher interest rates. My priority on City Council would be to shore up these revenue generators, including from sources like the business license tax, sales tax, and hotel occupancy tax.

At the same time, we need to prudently spend tax dollars. The Emeryville Policy Department makes up 30% of Emeryville’s budget and therefore we must make sure that those dollars are being spent wisely. From my conversations with constituents, public safety remains a key priority for residents and businesses and having a fully staffed police force enables the department to respond quickly to emergencies and develop relationships with the community. I also acknowledge that more policing may not be the answer to every public safety challenge, especially those crimes that are driven by economic and social challenges, and decisions around policing should be made in collaboration with all communities in Emeryville, especially our communities of color.

6). Emeryville’s Art Center has not been prioritized by past leaders and is arguably no closer to being built than it was a decade ago. Is this a priority for you and what can be done to get this to the finish line?

Emeryville’s arts community remains a source of pride and appeal for the city, and we should continue to invest to keep and grow it. I know an informal advisory group is discussing the future of the Art Center with city staff and the Public Art Committee, and I look forward to viewing their conclusions and moving forward on developing an Art Center that unites and is a source of pride for the community.

Ethics & Governing

7). The City recently adopted a version of a Code of Ethics that gives those outside of council almost no tools for fighting corruption in the city. Considering Emeryville’s long history of corruption and the inherent nature of small cities with little oversight, should Emeryville have an independent ethics commission like many other Bay Area Cities?

I believe the current Code of Ethics will be sufficient for now to establish a clear set of expectations as to what Council Members should and should not do, although I would be willing to revisit other options if the Code does not work as intended. As a member of multiple city advisory committees, it has been helpful to have a clear Code of Conduct that guides the tone and substance of conversation between committee and Council members. While we have come a long way from our historic past as a den of corruption and vice, it is important that we remain vigilant to ethics breaches such as campaign finance violations.

8). A free and active press is regarded as an essential pillar of democracy. Our platform promotes transparency in local government and helps hold leaders, like yourself, accountable. Will you commit to supporting a free press by responding to our inquiries even when they are not flattering?

My campaign is built on a commitment to communicate openly with residents and businesses, including through knocking on as many doors as I can, holding events throughout the city, and speaking with a myriad of small businesses. I support having a local press that can inform the public about key issues in Emeryville and that will hold the Council, including myself if elected, accountable on an equitable basis, while avoiding attacks based on personal feelings about a candidate or Council Member. I commit to responding to inquiries when I can, although I reserve the right to not comment on a story.

9). Despite some pressure, the Emeryville Council majority opted to not agendize a “Gaza Ceasefire” resolution as some cities in the Bay Area did. Do you think these symbolic resolutions fit the role of local government and If you were on council at the time, would you have pushed for this?

Acknowledging the importance of the issue and the immense pain and suffering that Gazans and Israelis are experiencing, I do not think that the City Council should focus on foreign policy issues, especially those with complex and divisive histories. The Council’s priority should be on policies that are in the city government’s jurisdiction and can address residents’ needs, particularly local and regional issues where we can have the most impact.

Housing Affordability

10). Emeryville’s latest 100% affordable housing project came in at nearly one million dollars per unit. Can we ever really satisfy the demand for 100% affordable housing at this price tag and what laws or policies need to change to build more economical 100% affordable housing projects?

Building housing of any kind in the Bay Area is expensive right now due to increases in the cost of materials, labor, and interest rates, which is a topic I have discussed as a member of Emeryville’s Housing Committee in evaluating city programs and policies. 100% affordable housing developments are not immune from these cost increases. Emeryville voters passed a $50 million bond measure in 2018, and it is in the best interest of the community if those dollars can result in as many new units as possible for those individuals who need the assistance the most.

There are a few policy changes I’d suggest we review further to reduce the cost of new housing developments in the city, including streamlined permitting for new projects, revision of regulations that are not benefiting existing residents such as setbacks and articulation, and making it easier to build missing-middle housing such as accessory dwelling units and smaller multi-family units.

We should also work with regional and state partners to fund the existing affordable housing projects that are under development, including at 4300 San Pablo and the Christie Avenue sites. As Emeryville was deemed a Pro-Housing city by the State of California, we will be more competitive for affordable housing grants. If we are able to get these projects funded and under construction sooner, they will cost less and residents will receive the benefit of new housing sooner.

11). Emeryville already has tenant protections and the state has an anti-rent gouging law on the books (AB 1482). Are these protections enough and if not, where specifically would you like to see these strengthened?

As Emeryville grows and develops new housing, it is vital that we protect current residents’ ability to stay in their community without being displaced. I support Emeryville’s current Tenant Protection Ordinance, which requires that landlords provide a right of return or relocation assistance in the case of no-fault evictions and protects tenants from harassment. To further prevent displacement in the future, I would ask city staff to gather data on current eviction trends, which will help inform future policymaking. Additionally, Emeryville should seek to keep current residents in their homes by offering emergency rental assistance to those in need.

12). In 2019, the city explored waiving or amending the required “family friendly” unit mix to encourage more highrise construction in the core of the city which is part of the city’s general plan. Is this something you would support and do you have any caveats?

I have spoken with many constituents who want to raise a family in Emeryville and love many things about the city like access to parks, safety, transportation, and schools, but who don’t have sufficient housing options that fit their needs. Our existing housing stock is made up of 64% studios and one bedrooms, and the family friendly building requirement is an attempt to reverse these numbers.

Before we sacrifice units that would allow families to set roots in Emeryville, I would prefer to identify other methods to attract development and lower the cost of building new housing. There may be scenarios where a high-rise project with a lower mix of family friendly units is more desirable than the status quo, such as if the high rise still offers more family friendly and affordable units than a smaller development would. I would need to review the specific project to offer a waiver or approval amendment.

13). Where do you personally align on YIMBYism and do you support their opposition to Prop 33/Rent Control which they say “will likely worsen housing affordability.”

I consider myself a YIMBY, meaning I acknowledge the reality that we have a housing crisis and the only way to fundamentally get out of it is to build enough homes in the places people want to build them. I have been endorsed by organizations like East Bay for Everyone and East Bay YIMBY who share this vision.

While building more housing is the only way to address our housing crisis in the long-term, we also need to work to protect existing residents from high rent burdens, displacement, and homelessness. Rent control is one tool in the toolkit to help residents manage the high burden of rents and I would be in favor of a smart application in Emeryville to do so. However, it is not a panacea and if applied poorly can stifle new development and have adverse impacts. Proposition 33 allows for these bad-faith legislations to take effect, and many anti-development communities across the state are promising to take advantage if it passes.

Public Safety & Quality of Life

14). Grappling with increasing levels of street homelessness for over a decade, cities are finally starting to aggressively dismantle encampments following the Grants Pass ruling. Where do you stand on this issue? Should those who refuse services be “incentivized” into shelters and rehabilitation programs?

Research indicates that the most effective long-term solution to homelessness is to provide homes as an initial intervention for people who cannot afford the current options and are suffering from other challenges like addiction or mental illness. Once people are in stable conditions, treatment can be more effective and formerly unhoused individuals can establish a stable life that does not see them end up living back on the street. Therefore, my priority is getting people into shelters or homes that are safe and stable. I do not support routine clearing of encampments without offering those residents a safe place to stay. Encampments that are unsafe for their residents or the surrounding community should receive the investment needed to improve conditions, including trash pickup, medical care, and tiny homes.

Emeryville is turning the tide on this issue with a 100% affordable housing development under construction at 3700 San Pablo Avenue for formerly unhoused individuals, and a commitment to connect those in need with medical services.

15). A surge in crime in Oakland led Governor Gavin Newsom to deploy the CHP for a “surge operation” that has thus far led to 803 arrests, 81 illegal firearm seizures, and 1641 stolen vehicles recovered. Since then, crime has significantly declined in Oakland and in Emeryville. What do you glean from this in terms of the safety of Emeryville residents?

I would need to investigate the data and issue further to identify the long-term effectiveness of this operation, but my initial takeaway is that a concerted effort to address this issue paired with state resources can have an outsized impact relative to the status quo.

16). Criminal recidivism in our justice system is a big topic of conversation and many blame “reformer“ DA Pamela Price for being too lenient on repeat offenders. Where do you stand on this and do you support her recall?

While there are exceptions, criminal recidivism is a challenge that will not be fairly, equitably, and cost-effectively solved with a punitive approach. Emeryville should work with regional partners such as Alameda County to offer services to those leaving prison who in many cases do not have money, jobs, secure housing, or even family and friends to rely on. We should focus on offering services to reintegrate these individuals back into our community.

I believe recalls should be limited to those candidates who have done something illegal or against their oath of office, and I do not think that DA Price qualifies on either of those, so I will not be voting to recall her from office.

17). In 2023, the city approved the installation of ALPR technology. Do you have any concerns about the use of these surveillance devices and would you support the approval of additional cameras throughout the city?

ALPR technology does hold promise in being able to identify stolen vehicles in a cost-effective manner, but I am concerned about the increased use of surveillance devices in our community. Before expanding the program further, I would want to discuss the potential risks with staff and the Council.

Local Business

18). The Biotech/Life Sciences sector is a big source of local jobs is Emeryville and currently struggling with a 37% vacancy rate. Do you see this as an important issue and how can the city help?

Yes, this is a vital issue for our city moving forward as it impacts the city budget and small business viability. Much of the decline in the biotech sector’s expansion over the past few years has been due to macroeconomic trends such as interest rates affecting the level of venture capital investment in biotech companies. While we cannot control those trends, we should work to identify potential interventions that would bring small businesses back to Emeryville, such as trainings, waiving some fees or regulations, low-cost loans, and grants. Additionally, we should continue to develop our city brand in partnership with city staff and groups like Emeryville Commerce Connection as one that is a good place to operate a business, without sacrificing our strong worker protections or commitment to livability for residents.

19). Do you believe that vacant storefronts are an issue in Emeryville and if so, what is your policy prescription for remedying this (if any)?

It is in the best interests of all in Emeryville for empty storefront retail space to be occupied. New businesses would serve local residents, provide revenue for property owners and the city, and increase vibrancy and public safety. No one likes walking by a building and seeing a half block of empty windows. The City Council should work with property owners to identify the barriers to filling their retail space and understand the costs and benefits of policies that could address these barriers.

20). Bay Street has been the site of some troubling incidents involving juveniles in the past few years including the 2020 Mass-Looting, a 2021 “melee” that led to the closure of a roller skating rink and 2023’s infamous Mall Brawl where 100s of youth engaged in fighting and uncivil behavior (and there are many more). Is it time to discuss limiting unaccompanied youth at Bay Street as they did recently in the city of Torrance?

No, I would not support limiting access to Bay Street. These are children who are still identifying their community and how to act within it, and in many cases were swept up in something they likely did not fully comprehend or of which they did not understand the potential harms. We should foster more spaces in Emeryville where children and students can safely and joyfully gather, not limit that further.

I would be in favor of working with city staff, EUSD staff and teachers, community leaders, Emeryville Police, and students themselves to identify what interventions would be helpful and well-received to avoid these types of incidents in the future.

Learn more about Matthew on his website or by contacting him via email at solomon4emeryville@gmail.com.

Read our questionnaires for other candidates including Mia Esperanza Brown, Calvin Dillahunty, Sam Gould and Sukhdeep Kaur (Incumbent Courtney Welch declined to participate).

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source. Submit your email address to receive new posts in your inbox. *

Related Stories: