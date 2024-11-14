Councilmember Priforce Facing Censure for Alleged Code of Ethics Violations

At the end of the November 5th Council meeting held the night of the General Election, 2024 Mayor Courtney Welch made a surprise request during the “Future Agenda Item Requests” portion of the meeting.

After inquiring if any of her fellow councilmembers had any items to consider, she provided her own. “I would like the council to consider the censure of councilmember Kalimah Priforce for multiple violations of our code of ethics.”

Welch, Bauters, Mourra and Kaur all raised their hands in approval of advancing the item.

Priforce did not react to the motion as if he was expecting it and instead stared ahead motionless.

After the meeting was adjourned, Priforce could be seen abruptly leaving council chambers alone. Councilmember John Bauters could be seen with a large smirk on his face before the video cuts out.

A censure is mostly a symbolic expression of disapproval or criticism but can come with other tangible consequences.

Council passed a Code of Ethics & Conduct last year that includes possible sanctions for violations but has yet to exercise it. This pending discussion could test the effectiveness of it. Proven violations could come with a councilmember’s removal from city committees and/or loss of seniority.

No specific Code of Ethics violations were mentioned by Welch but Priforce is the subject of an ongoing FPPC investigation from his 2022 election to council. He’s also been questioned for his recent “campaign” for Mayor and the possible misuse of funds to pay for it. Priforce has also openly criticized both Bauters and Welch on his social media channels that they may portray as violations of the code of conduct that outlines councilmembers behavior toward each other.

An excerpt from the City’s approved Code of Ethics.

Priforce has not shied away from openly criticizing Bauters and Welch on his social media channels.

Welch’s personal online antics, which include calling a blogger a “F*ckboy” as well as several personal attacks against our platform, could easily be seen as violations of this code. The code specifically states that councilmembers should ‘refrain from abusive conduct toward members of the public.’

Welch’s timing is likely motivated by having four allies on council including Bauters who is locked in a tight race for County Supervisor and weeks away from stepping down regardless of the outcome. This power dynamic is unlikely to change even with Bauters’ departure as the slate that Priforce fronted to gain allies on council is headed for defeat.

Priforce could argue that he has been on the receiving end of verbal attacks by other councilmembers but since these complaints are not adjudicated independently, he is unlikely to have the allies on council to advance this.

Priforce may have alienated himself from other councilmembers in his two years on council. Worse, Priforce may have alienated himself from city staff and the EPD as he has aligned himself with town gadfly Brian Donahue who has tormented many of them over the years.

The level of harassment by Donahue has gotten so bad, that the city took unprecedented action by issuing a formal letter eviscerating him and detailing how he can and cannot interact with them.

Following the council meeting, Priforce likened his possible censuring to being “persecuted” tweeting a biblical passage from Matthew 5:10 that states “blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

Priforce isn’t the only elected official in the East Bay facing possible censure with similar actions facing Alameda and San Leandro officials.

The last Emeryville city councilmember to face censure was Ken Bukowski in 2009.

Welch plans to call a special meeting in early December to hear this item according to the Emeryville City Clerk.

Welch will be required to first submit the allegations against Priforce and any relief requested to the City Attorney.

Priforce will then be afforded a 10-day notice of any proposed action to be taken as well as an opportunity to refute these allegations.

Any discipline imposed by the City Council shall be determined by a majority vote of at least a quorum of Council Members at this forthcoming meeting.

