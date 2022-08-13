City Council Filing Period Extended after No Incumbents File; School Board Incumbents See Challenger

The regular nomination period for the upcoming November 8th General Election closed on Friday at 5 p.m.. There were no filings by either incumbent for the two vacating Emeryville city council seats currently held by Scott Donahue and Dianne Martinez.

The nomination period will now be extended for five days until August 17th. If fewer than three candidates file before this deadline, the seats will likely be filled by appointment.

All seats are four year terms.

The deadline for filing to run for the two expiring Emeryville city council and three school board seats is August 12. If incumbents Dianne Martinez and Scott Donahue opt to run again, it would be their third terms. pic.twitter.com/AKlr8TDTuM — The E’ville Eye News 👁 (@TheEvilleEye) July 22, 2022

“When there are only as many candidates as there are seats with expiring terms, Elections Code Section 10229 allows for a City Council to take action, if it so chooses, to not participate in the election, and to appoint the verified nominees,” provided Emeryville City Clerk Sheri Hartz.

If indeed Emeryville appoints these two council seats, 4/5 of Emeryville’s council will be appointed rather than elected (joining current appointed councilmembers John Bauters and Ally Medina).

Emeryville, likely due to its small size and the transitory nature of its population, has had a hard time finding qualified candidates to run as of late.

The city saw no new challengers in the 2018 or 2020 elections (longtime former councilmember Ken Bukowski did run an unfunded campaign in a losing bid in 2018). The city did see a rather competitive race in this years’ Special Election to fill a seat vacated by resigned councilmember Christian Patz. Newcomer Courtney Welch defeated Charlotte Danielsson-Chang in a low-turnout race.

The position has a base pay of $13,888, comes with medical benefits and can be supplemented by serving on regional boards. 2022’s appointed Mayor John Bauters was compensated a total of $28,596 last year according to Transparent California.

The city has not had a business leader representative since 2016 when Nora Davis retired. Curiously, Emeryville’s three current councilmembers all are employed by political lobbying organizations:

Four File for Three School Board Seats

School Board incumbents Brynnda Collins, Susan Donaldson and Regina Chagolla all filed for reelection for another four year term. They will be challenged by outgoing Councilmember Scott Donahue’s brother Brian Donahue. Donahue, a longtime resident, previously served on the city’s BPAC and ran a failed council bid back in 1997.

The younger Donahue is known as a disruptive force at public meetings and for using his opinion blog as an attack piece on elected officials and members of the community that do not conform to his strict “progressive” ideological beliefs.

A general contractor without any children in the district and no known experience in education policy, Donahue faces an uphill battle to unseat one of the three incumbents.

Browse the complete list of candidates on the Alameda County Website and view Emeryville candidates campaign statements and FPPC filings on Emeryville.org. Nominees for office will be listed in alphabetical order until ballot order is confirmed by the Alameda County Registrar of Voters.

8/14 update: Story had been corrected to reflect a technical error in filing protocols.

