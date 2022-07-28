Emeryville Food & Retail Updates: Public Market, Bay Street & other Openings/Closings for July

Some significant Food & Retail updates in and around Emeryville since our last update in June. Emeryville seems to be amidst a post-pandemic business recovery led by a resurgent Bay Street Emeryville who have made a series of new tenant announcements.

Other areas of the city saw activity as well including the Public Market, Hollis Corridor and Oakland’s Golden Gate Neighborhood.

Gobi Mongolian Grill – Open

A long vacant space at the Parc on Powell apartment complex has been filled. Gobi Mongolian Grill opened at the space near Ike’s Sandwiches on Hollis Street after signing a lease last October. Gobi quietly “soft-opened” last week.

Gobi offers Mongolian BBQ “bowls” that can be customized with a variety of meats, vegetables and noodles. Gobi has four current Bay Area locations including Sunnyvale, San Jose, Pleasanton and Foster City.

Public Market Updates

Naru Sushi – Open

Sushi is back at the Public Market after losing the We Sushi stall in 2019. Naru Sushi has opened adjacent to C Casa after signing a lease back in March.

Naru is operated by the same family as the NabiQ Korean stall (and “Sorabol” prior to The Public Market’s renovation).

Naru Sushi offers sushi, bento boxes, and donburi. They are open daily from 11am-8pm with online ordering available.

Calypso Rose Kitchen – Opening Soon

The opening of the Calypso Rose Kitchen stall (former Mama Lamees space) is expected any day now.

Calypso Chef Verna McGowan will soon be bringing her vast cooking experience, including time as the personal chef to author Alice Walker of The Color Purple book fame, to Emeryville.

Calypso will offering a mixture of Caribbean and Puerto Rican dishes including Guayanese pepperpot, Roti, sopa de pollo, arroz con pollo and black bean soup.

CorePower Yoga – Coming Soon

Core Power Yoga will be taking over the vacant space between Guitar Center and Urban Outfitters.

The Denver based yoga studio chain founded in 2002 is the largest in the U.S. with over 200 studios.

Core Power already has locations in neighboring Oakland and Berkeley.

Pig in a Pickle – Temporarily Closed/Reopening Soon

Pig in a Pickle has been closed since May 15 citing departure of staff. Their Corte Madera location has remained open.

Pig in a Pickle owner Damon Stainbrook reiterated many of the challenges that food-service industry businesses are experiencing including staffing shortages and skyrocketing meat prices. “We had lost too many staff members and May through July is our busiest time in Marin so I pulled the remaining full-time staff to work there.”

Stainbrook expects to reopen their Emeryville location on August 5 and ramp up to full time within a couple weeks. “Staffing looks better now as I’m getting a lot more applicants than I have in the last year. Meat prices are ridiculous but that won’t be changing anytime soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bay Street Updates:

Bay Street continues its surge of new retail announcements to compliment the revamping of its ‘Bay Break’ dining terrace and plans for a new grocery store.

LoveSac – Opening Soon

LoveSac announced they will be opening a Bay Street showroom. LoveSac manufacturers and sells bean bags and modular furniture system they call “Sactionals” that can be easily reconfigured and have removable, washable covers.

Their LoveSac “bean” bags are filled with a proprietary foam mixture.

LoveSac is slated to open this summer.

Fashion Q – Open

Fashion Q opened their doors to the public earlier this month (former Forever 21 space).

Fashion Q is a women’s clothing retailer that sells a variety of tops, jeans and accessories. They also carry a large selection of prom and formal dresses as well as children-sized tuxedos.

Purple Mattresses – Open

A Purple mattress store opened up at the former Brandy Melville space last month.

Purple designs and manufactures “comfort products” including mattresses, pillows, seat cushions, bed frames, sheets and more.

Sandbox VR – Open

Sandbox VR (Virtual Reality) opened their doors in the former Fuddruckers space on July 22.

Sandbox VR is an immersive VR experience that uses Hollywood-grade motion capture cameras, 3D precision body trackers and haptic suits.

The Bay Street Emeryville location features four private rooms for VR gameplay called “holodecks,” and offers six uniquely immersive worlds that including zombie, a haunted mansion and Star Trek themes.

Solé Salon – Moved to Oakland

Longtime Bay Street tenant Solé Salon closed their Emeryville location and moved their salon to Oakland. Their new location is on Valdez street near Lake Merritt.

Connect with them online at solesalon.com.

Coming Soon: Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters announce that will be opening a Bay Street location (site of the original Apple Store prior to their expansion).

It seems unlikely that they would operate two stores within such close proximity and the speculation is that they will shutter their Public Market location.

The original Public Market redevelopment plans included additional retail space and housing units to compliment their plans for a New Seasons Market grocery store anchor. Market conditions and the sale of the Marketplace has the project pivoting to more of a Life Sciences focus.

Café Colucci/Brundo Spice Company to former Soul Slice space

North Oakland will be getting a new Ethiopian café at the former Noodle Theory Provisions space on San Pablo Avenue. The space was briefly occupied by the Soul Slice pizzeria who abruptly shuttered about four months ago.

“After 31 years on Telegraph Ave., we are upgrading to a bigger location to better suit our needs!” they shared on Instagram.

The space will accommodate both Cafe Colucci and Brundo Spice Company who have operated in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood for 31 years.

“We are so excited to be making this change in location, as it means we’ll have the room to stretch out a bit, showcase the Brundo Spice Company store more, and give our customers the best dining experience possible!”

Los Moles – Temporarily Closed/Reopening Soon

Loyal readers pointed out that the popular Los Moles Mexican restaurant temporarily closed their Emeryville location in early June. Their other locations including El Cerrito and San Rafael remained open.

We’ve reached out to Los Moles Chef/Owner Lito Saldaña and he assured us that they will be reopening the first week of August.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: