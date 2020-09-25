Another Round of Business Closures Hits Emeryville

Business closures continue to hit Emeryville hard in the wake of the pandemic and challenging business climate. Adding to our last report that identified eight closures, this report lists an additional ten businesses that have closed their doors for good. The silver lining is that two businesses have decided to open during this time.

CLOSURES:

GNC

The vitamin and supplement chain filed for bankruptcy and announced plans to close 27 California stores, and up to 1,200 across the country. The GNC at the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center was among these as reported by the Albany Patch.

The Meat Up

The Meat Up (FKA as “Grato Burger”) adjacent to Arizmendi closed after the march shelter order before reopening briefly for take-out orders. Yelp is reporting that they have closed for good.

Square One Yoga

Square One Yoga on 62nd street will not reopen even when indoor exercise facilities are eventually allowed to by the county. They announced the news in a letter to members. “The lease for our Emeryville location came up recently, and I decided not to renew it. I know this may be sad for a lot of you since you may have practiced there for many years, but even pre-Covid, Emeryville struggled. We will combine the Emeryville and Temescal schedules when we reopen so that you can still practice with your favorite teachers.“

Mattress Firm (East Bay Bridge Shopping Center Location)

The Mattress Firm on San Pablo Avenue has closed according to yelp. There is another Mattress Firm location at the Powell Street Plaza.

J. Crew

J. Crew declared bankruptcy back in May shortly after the pandemic began and indicated this would come with store closures. On the announced list of eight closures included the Bay Street Emeryville location.

JoS. A. Bank

Men’s clothing retailer JoS. A. Bank filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid the pandemic. USA Today published a list of closures which identified the Powell Street Plaza location.

The Body Shop

The Body Shop at Bay Street’s temporary closure became permanent as they have opted to not reopen. The location opened in 2009.

Kara’s Cupcakes

The Kara’s Cupcakes at Bay Street has been removed from their website all but assuring the closure of the location that opened in 2016. Kara’s also closed their Walnut Creek location.

Timbuk2

SF-Born Timbuk2, who opened at Bay Street in 2018, is now vacant and has closed.

MOVED:

Old Navy – Bay Street to Powell Street Plaza

After announcing a second location at the nearby Powell Street Plaza back in October of last year, speculation began that the Bay Street location may close. This proved to be true as the Bay Street location closed its doors for good on June 26th shortly after the grand opening of the new location.



OWNERSHIP CHANGES:

The Broken Rack

Broken Rack owners Wayne and Marilyn Boucher finalized the sale of their Emeryville business they’ve owned for 22 years back on July 7. “Covid was the last straw for us in an already difficult business climate,” Boucher noted when contacted. “We think dividing the space into two rental suites makes sense and feel fortunate to have been able to sell our business during the pandemic.”

Ohana Cannabis (FKA “East Bay Therapeutics”), who operate across from them on Peladeau Street, are the new owners. They will reportedly partition the space for two separate businesses with a percentage of the current space being converted to a dispensary. An amendment to Emeryville’s current cannabis regulations was required by the Planning Commission and City Council due to the proximity to park space.

OPENINGS:

Opening later this month. pic.twitter.com/XgJ9yp27AN — Horn Barbecue (@HornBarbecue) September 11, 2020

Horn Barbecue (West Oakland)

Horn Barbecue, who first announced they’d be opening in the former Brown Sugar Kitchen space on Mandela Parkway about a year ago, announced they’ll finally be opening to the public this Saturday, September 26.

Pitmaster Matt Horn has seen his issues of challenges from the city (and the “community”), but he has remained steadfast and committed. Food reporter Sarah Han has the scoop on Berkeleyside.com.

*UPDATE* The Grand Opening has been delayed for another week. Follow them on Instagram @HornBarbecue for the latest updates.

Banana Republic Factory Outlet

All of The Gap’s brands have now vacated Bay Street with Old Navy & Banana Republic Women & Men (consolidated into a one Factory Outlet store) moving across Shellmound to the more autocentric Powell Street Plaza. Athleta recently closed their shop and The Gap, which closed pre-pandemic, has temporarily been filled as a seasonal Spirit Halloween store.

Foot Locker (Pop-Up)

Foot Locker has signed a short-term lease to occupy the former Athleta space at Bay Street. The store is considered a “pop-up” although they may extend the lease for long-term tenancy depending on performance.

Ramen 101

Local food chain Ramen 101, who have locations throughout Northern California, will open in the former Smashburger location on 40th. They will be Emeryville’s third ramen location joining Yuzu Ramen on 65th and Shiba Ramen at the Public Market.

