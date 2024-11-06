Support
Newsletter
0
···
Live

LIVE: Emeryville 2024 General Election Results

November 5, 2024
by
1 min read

Results from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters began trickling in at 8 p.m. PST.

We will update this page periodically to reflect results reflected on the county website.

Please note that Alameda County is notoriously slow with reporting results, and the complete tallies could take several days.

Emeryville City Council Race

Six Candidates are seeking three expiring Emeryville City Council seats.

Incumbents Sukhdeep Kaur and Courtney Welch are seeking their first full terms and are being challenged by Mia Esperanza Brown, Calvin Dillahunty, Sam Gould, and Matthew Solomon.

Alameda County District 5 Supervisor Race

Emeryville City Councilmember John Bauters and Oakland City Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas are locked in a battle to replace retiring County Supervisor Keith Carson.

Emery Unified School Board Race

Four Candidates are seeking two expiring Emery School Board seats.

Incumbent John Van Geffen is seeking a second term with three challengers including Brian Donahue, Elsie Joyce Lee, Walter Pizzarro.

Never Miss a Story!

Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Rob Arias

is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

Leave a Reply

Help support Local News for the Emeryville Community!

Receive a free item from our E'ville Threads Shop with your support (min. $5/mo. or $50/yr. one year commitment).

Prefer to subscribe via Apple Pay or Google Pay?

Subscribe by Email for Free

Never Miss a Story!

Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Tips, Ideas or Guest Posts?

Previous Story

BREAKING: Death Being Reported in Emeryville Target Parking Lot

Latest News

Support Local News for the Emeryville Community and get free Merch!

Become a recurring E’ville Eye supporter for as little as $5 per month and get a FREE custom tee or cap (minimum one year commitment).

Support Hyperlocal News →

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Don't Miss

BREAKING: Death Being Reported in Emeryville Target Parking Lot