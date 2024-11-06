LIVE: Emeryville 2024 General Election Results

Results from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters began trickling in at 8 p.m. PST.

We will update this page periodically to reflect results reflected on the county website.

Please note that Alameda County is notoriously slow with reporting results, and the complete tallies could take several days.

Emeryville City Council Race

Six Candidates are seeking three expiring Emeryville City Council seats.

Incumbents Sukhdeep Kaur and Courtney Welch are seeking their first full terms and are being challenged by Mia Esperanza Brown, Calvin Dillahunty, Sam Gould, and Matthew Solomon.

Alameda County District 5 Supervisor Race

Emeryville City Councilmember John Bauters and Oakland City Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas are locked in a battle to replace retiring County Supervisor Keith Carson.

Emery Unified School Board Race

Four Candidates are seeking two expiring Emery School Board seats.

Incumbent John Van Geffen is seeking a second term with three challengers including Brian Donahue, Elsie Joyce Lee, Walter Pizzarro.

