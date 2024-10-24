League of Women Voters Candidate Forum Video Replays

The local chapter of the League of Women Voters has completed their virtual candidate forums for the upcoming Emeryville election cycle including City Council, School Board, Alameda County District 5 Supervisor, and State Senate District 7 which include Emeryville.

These forums are an indispensable resource for voters looking to educate themselves on the candidates by listening to their responses to pertinent questions.

Lateefah Simon Declines to Attend 12th Congressional District Forum

Curiously, no candidate forum was held for the District 12 U.S. Representatives race as candidate Lateefah Simon declined to participate. The congressional seat is being vacated by Barbara Lee who occupied it for 26 years (redistricted twice).

Simon, blessed with a sizable polling advantage and vast endorsements, seems resolved to completely avoid her opponent and any media that might challenge her record on the BART Board of Directors.

During Simon’s tenure on the Board, the transit agency received its lowest rider satisfaction rating ever and is mired in a troubling financial crisis.

Rival Candidate Dr. Jennifer Tran has recently gone on the offensive, persistently challenging Simon to debate her on the issues.

Hey @lateefahsimon , come down from your ivory tower in Emeryville with your personal servants and bodyguards and debate me like a real leader who can stand up for their own thoughts and ideas. pic.twitter.com/rEJYPHz0TD — Dr. Jennifer Tran (@DrJenniferTran) October 12, 2024

Emeryville City Council

Six candidates are vying for three seats including the open seat being vacated by 2-term councilmember John Bauters (running for County Supervisor) and the two expiring terms of 2021 Special Election Winner Courtney Welch and 2023 appointee Sukhdeep Kaur.

Challengers include Mia Esperanza Brown, Calvin Dillahunty, Matthew Solomon, and Sam Gould.

Dr. Sharon Goldfarb moderates this forum.

Emery School Board

Four candidates are vying for two expiring school board seats, including incumbent John Van Geffen. Kimberley Solis has opted to not seek a second term.

The three challengers are Elsie Joyce Lee, Walter Pizarro, and Brian Donahue.

Only two candidates participated in the forum with Van Geffen out of town and Pizarro declining to participate.

Dr. Sharon Goldfarb also moderated this forum.

Alameda County Board of Supervisors District 5

Emeryville City Councilmember John Bauters is engaged in a run-off with Oakland Councilmember Nikki Forunato Bas to replace retiring 30-year Supervisor Keith Carson.

Helen Hutchinson moderated this forum.

State Senator District 7

A run-off for the state Senator seat to replace termed-out state senator Nancy Skinner is underway.

The two candidates are Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín and former Richmond Councilmember/AC Transit Boardmember Jovanka Beckles.

This forum was moderated by Linda Whitmore

A more comprehensive list of these candidate forums can be viewed on lwvbae.org.

The League of Women does not endorse candidates but does take stances on ballot measures through the advocacy arm of their organization. You can support the League’s work by donating or volunteering.

