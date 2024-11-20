LaTanya Bellow Selected as Next Emeryville City Manager

City of Berkeley Assistant City Manager LaTanya Bellow has been selected as Emeryville’s next City Manager. Bellow has worked with the City of Berkeley since 2018.

Bellow will replace former City Manager Paul Buddenhagen who resigned to take the City Manager roll with Berkeley. Adam Politzer has been serving as Interim City Manager since September. Bellow was holding the interim City Manager position with Berkeley until Buddenhagen officially took the helm.

Bob Murray & Associates conducted an executive search to fill the position with over 45 candidates submitting their application. Several of these candidates were selected to participate in an extensive interview process. Finalists were identified and Bellow was ultimately selected for the position.

Emeryville’s last three City Managers – Bellow, Paul Buddenhagen and Christine Daniel – have all come from the City of Berkeley.

Bellow has over 20 years of experience as a senior executive, project manager, and financial strategist in municipal management. According to her bio detailed in the City’s Staff report, her leadership has been instrumental in initiatives like Berkeley’s 5-year paving plan, affordable housing projects, and public safety reforms, contributing to a 45% reduction in unsheltered homelessness. With expertise in financial management and complex negotiations, she has overseen land use development, capital projects, and labor contracts.

Academically, Bellow holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Masters in Public Administration (both from Cal State East Bay). She is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Public Administration.

Beyond her professional roles, Bellow serves on various boards, volunteers with the San Francisco Safe House, and is active in her church community.



Bellow’s annual salary for her three-year term will be $319K annually ($26,583 per month) with other benefits including healthcare, paid time off and retirement. The compensation is a dramatic increase from the $220,000 annual salary that Buddenhagen was recieving.

Bellow’s employment with the City of Emeryville will officially commence on January 6, 2025.

