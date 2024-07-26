June Planning Commission Recap: Stanford Park Expansion; Emergency Shelter; ADU Ordinance Update

The Emeryville Planning Commission met on Thursday, June 27th with three public hearings on the agenda. Planning Commission meetings and agendas have been rather thin in 2024, with development in the city stalled. Both the May and the July meetings have been canceled.

New Planning Commissioner Sworn In, Vacancies Announced

The meeting began with the swearing-in of the newest planning commissioner Carol Johnson for a two-year term. Johnson previously worked for the City of Berkeley as Planning Manager and Planning Director (2014-2017) as well as the City of Concord as Planning Manager. As a previous resident of Emeryville during her time at these positions, she expressed elation to return to the city she describes as her ‘heaven.’

Two vacancies to the seven member Commission will occur in July, partly due to a withdrawn application to one of the seats, temporarily short-handing the Commission.

Director’s Report Recap

Community Development Director Chad Smalley provided the Director’s Report Recap to the Commision including significant actions taken by City Council since their last meeting.

May was declared Affordable Housing Month for the City of Emeryville.

for the City of Emeryville. The City approved the Master Fee schedule for the new fiscal year.

New guidelines for the first-time home buyer program were approved.

The liquor license for the forthcoming Total Wine & More store was also approved, its status as a “public convenience” having been deemed a necessity.

store was also approved, its status as a “public convenience” having been deemed a necessity. Five semifinalists’ conceptual design proposals were approved for the 40th Streetscape Public Art Project .

. June 4th marked the adoption of the first reading of the autocentric land usage changes.

A number of committee appointments were made at the June 18th meeting.

The first reading of the adoption ordinance to reduce certain speed limits in Emeryville following a recent survey.

Free seeds will be made available to city residents through the Wildflower Seed Program.

Three Public Hearings

Among the three items on the Public Hearings agenda were a temporary women’s emergency shelter at the city-owned property at 43rd and San Pablo Avenue, discussion of the possible acquisition of the Boyd’s property for the purposes of expanding Stanford Avenue Park, and an update to ADU Ordinance.

Temporary Women’s Emergency Shelter Extension Approved

Located at 4300 San Pablo Avenue, the Temporary Women’s Emergency Shelter was formerly the site of the City’s Recreation Department.

Insight Housing (formerly Berkeley Food and Housing Project), the current occupant of the shelter space, requested to extend the term of its use permit for an additional six-month period. It is doing so on the heels of a minor extension that was approved from March 23 to June 30, 2024. Its original location burned down in a fire and due to construction delays with the new facility, continued use is needed until they can return operations to their home in Berkeley.

The staff recommended to extend a condition of approval to allow use of the facility by Insight Housing until December 31st, 2024. The motion passed unanimously, with Commissioner Martinez recusing herself from vote eligibility because of residential proximity to the shelter.

Permits for the site of the Emeryville shelter were originally approved in 2019 to allow for the temporary emergency shelter for 25 families. It was then operated by East Oakland Community Project (EOCP) until December 2020. 2021 saw the continued use of the facility by Building Future for Women and Children, which ceased operations on August 5, 2022.

Read the full Staff Report on Emeryville.org

Acquisition of Property Findings

The City’s Parks and Recreation Strategic Plan includes expansion of Stanford Avenue Park as a park opportunity project. This is based on desire for the park to serve as an active hub for the surrounding community, which is particularly dense in its commercial and residential development. Such a project aligns with the goals of the city’s General Plan for ‘new public spaces’ and a ‘comprehensive open space system.’

The 12,800 square foot property at 1245 Powell Street (Boyd’s Auto Body) has been listed for sale since Spring of 2023 and the Commission was presented with the opportunity to acquire it for the expansion. The parcel of land is zoned for Mixed Use with Residential (MUR), permitting indoor and outdoor recreation in the space.

Following recommendation that the Commission adopt the acquisition of the property and unanimous positive comments on the opportunity from the members, the motion successfully passed for the acquisition of the land.

Read the full Staff Report on Emeryville.org

Harmonization of Accessory Dwelling Units Ordinance to State Law

The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) recently found that Emeryville’s Accessory Dwelling Units Ordinance (ADU) ordinance to be inconsistent with that of State law, following the review and revision process over the course of 2020-2023.

ADUs are granny flats or in-law units, building of which has expanded through California under the guidance of the HCD. The State previously adopted a bundle of 6 ADU streamlining laws after the city inititally adopted and made amendments to the ADU ordinance which had responded to changes in State law dating back to 2017.

Of the 11 findings from the HCD, review by the city shows that 9 of them require changes to the ADU ordinance. Among the items needing clarification are the minimum allowable ADU, the types of ADUs and JADUs (Junior Accessory Dwelling Units) permitted, their maximum height and size, etc. Clarifications of note include: ADU conversions can be expanded by 150 sq ft if part of an existing structure; the ADU ordinance is exempt from environmental review; no zoning maps have been changed.

The Planning Commission was recommended to approve the resolution recommending that Planning Commission approve the resolution to urge the City Council to then adopt the proposed amendments to the Planning Regulations for harmonization efforts with the State. There were no objections and the motion to approve passed. No public comments were made.

Read the full Staff Report on Emeryville.org

View the complete meeting agenda on Emeryville.org

