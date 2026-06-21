June 2026 Emeryville Retail & Services Report: Boot Barn Arrives, Fitness Studios Contract, and Bay Street Momentum Continues

Since our last Retail & Services Report in February, Emeryville has seen a steady stream of openings, closures, and business changes across its major shopping districts. Here’s a look at some of the more notable developments, including a new retailer, the loss of two fitness studios, and a limited-time warehouse sale.
GRAND OPENING: Emeryville Boot Barn
Boot Barn has officially opened its Emeryville store at the East Bay Shopping Center, with a grand opening held Tuesday, June 16.
The California-founded western wear retailer now occupies the subdivided former Decathlon space next to Total Wine & More, filling one of the remaining vacancies created when the 40,000-square-foot sporting goods store was reconfigured into multiple tenants.
The Emeryville location extends Boot Barn’s Bay Area footprint beyond its nearest existing store in Vallejo, adding a sizable western and workwear option to the local retail mix. The brand has been expanding across California in recent years, riding sustained demand for cowboy boots, denim, hats, and work apparel that has benefited from broader Western-inspired fashion trends.
Boot Barn – 3938 Horton St Ste 200, Emeryville, CA 94608
NOW OPEN: Bay Street Coach
Coach opened its Bay Street store on April 12, occupying the prominent corner space most recently home to Nike and, before that, Banana Republic.
The retailer previously operated a smaller Bay Street location until 2015, when it closed amid a broader period of challenges for the brand.
The opening fills one of Bay Street’s most visible retail spaces, which had remained vacant since Nike closed its location in 2023. The return of Coach adds to Bay Street’s evolving retail mix. The accessible luxury brand has experienced a notable comeback in recent years, fueled in part by strong demand from Gen Z and Millennial shoppers and renewed interest in its handbag and accessories lines.
CLOSING: CorePower Yoga
CorePower Yoga has announced the closure of its Public Market Emeryville location, with its final day of operations set for June 28. The studio originally opened in 2022.
While management did not explicitly cite security issues as the reason for the closure, the location had experienced reported thefts in recent months. In response to those incidents, the studio had ceased accepting cash and implemented a stricter check-in protocol requiring photo ID.
“We are so grateful for the years we’ve spent flowing and sweating together at this location!” the company shared in an email to subscribers. Both the email and a note posted on the studio’s window directed customers to their other East Bay locations, including Berkeley West, Grand Lake, and Rockridge.
Their final day of operations will be June 28.
Coach – 5636 Bay Street Emeryville, CA 94608
CLOSING: Orangetheory Fitness
It was a notable one-two punch for the Public Market as Orangetheory Fitness also announced its closure according to a notice sent to members. The studio has occupied the space in the “breezeway” of the Marketplace since 2017.
In the message, the independently owned franchise said members will be automatically transferred to its Oakland-Downtown location at 2335 Valdez Street, approximately 2.6 miles away. Memberships, billing dates, and rates will remain unchanged.
The company described the move as a transition for members rather than a disruption of services, noting that the Oakland studio will become the primary location for local customers.
The recent fitness studio closures are not unique to Emeryville. CorePower Yoga recently closed its Shattuck Avenue location in Berkeley, while Orangetheory Fitness has also announced plans to close its Berkeley studio.
Their final class will be held on July 22, 2026.
ADDITIONAL UPDATES:
- A Warehouse Sale for Zwilling, the German cutlery and housewares brand, will be held over the next two weekends in the vacant space next to Nordstrom Rack. Other brands include Miyabi, Staub, Henckels and Demeyere.
- Airport Home Appliance, which has an Emeryville location on Shellmound Way, has rebranded as “Homewise.”
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