June 2026 Emeryville Retail & Services Report: Boot Barn Arrives, Fitness Studios Contract, and Bay Street Momentum Continues

Photo: Jordan Potier

GRAND OPENING: Emeryville Boot Barn

Boot Barn has officially opened its Emeryville store at the East Bay Shopping Center, with a grand opening held Tuesday, June 16.

The California-founded western wear retailer now occupies the subdivided former Decathlon space next to Total Wine & More, filling one of the remaining vacancies created when the 40,000-square-foot sporting goods store was reconfigured into multiple tenants.

A vast selection of denim, leather boots and accessories fill the space.

The Emeryville location extends Boot Barn’s Bay Area footprint beyond its nearest existing store in Vallejo, adding a sizable western and workwear option to the local retail mix. The brand has been expanding across California in recent years, riding sustained demand for cowboy boots, denim, hats, and work apparel that has benefited from broader Western-inspired fashion trends.

Boot Barn – 3938 Horton St Ste 200, Emeryville, CA 94608