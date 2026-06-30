June 2026 Food & Drink Updates: Celebrity Ghost Kitchen, New Colombian Flavors, Public Market Jamaican Stall

Our June Food & Drink recap brings mostly positive news for local foodies, including a Colombian food truck’s new brick-and-mortar home, progress on a new Public Market stall, and a delivery-focused “lifestyle brand” landing in the neighborhood—plus a look at a few local ownership changes.

Photo: @ six_deuce_baldhead

Como en Casa to Former Peruvian Space

The former Peruvian spot at 4336 San Pablo Avenue has reopened as a Colombian restaurant. Como en Casa (which translates to “just like home”) took over the brick-and-mortar storefront previously occupied by Cocina Peruana earlier this month. The new location appears to be a brick & mortar version of the local food truck of the same name.

According to the business’s Yelp page, reviewers highlight the restaurant’s traditional Colombian arepas and their combo plates, which feature seasoned meats, rice, beans, and plantains.

Como en Casa – 4336 San Pablo Avenue, Emeryville CA 94608.

Photo: Jordan Potier.

Jamaican Spot ID’d as New PME Tenant

The new tenant at the Public Market that we noted in our has offered another clue. A “Jamaican Food” sign has been added to the under-construction stall adjacent to the Public Bar.

Longtime Public Market patrons might recall a Jamaican spot at the pre-renovated Market (adjacent to the ball-pit if we recall correctly) although it is unclear if there is any affiliation.

On-site signage indicates the new tenant is slated to open in “Summer 2026.”

Public Market Emeryville: 5959 Shellmound St #6, Emeryville, CA 94608.

Goop Kitchen is located at the recently rebranded Picnic Digital Food Court on Adeline St.

Goop Kitchen Added to Digital Food Court Offerings

goop kitchen—the delivery-focused, fast-casual concept founded by actress Gwyneth Paltrow—has opened a “Berkeley” location. The spot is actually a ghost kitchen running out of the CloudKitchen/PicNic Digital Food Court on Adeline St. in North Oakland.

The decision to market the location as being in Berkeley was quickly ridiculed by local media, including SFGATE, who speculated that Oakland “clashes with its aesthetic.”

The Goop menu is completely gluten-free and focuses on clean ingredients free of refined sugars, seed oils, processed additives, corn, or peanuts. Protein bowls run upwards of $17.95, and a “Pepperoni Potts” square pizza (a nod to Paltrow’s role as Pepper Potts in the Iron Man franchise) runs $23.50. They also offer salads, wraps, and soups.

Unlike most of the offerings at the digital food court, this location does not offer pick-up and is delivery-only (Emeryville is indeed within their delivery zone).

Order online at goopkitchen.com/locations.

Photo: @doscorazonescafe

Dos Corazones Café Takes Over Café Buenos Aires Space

In news we failed to report, Dos Corazones (Two Hearts) Cafe quietly took over the previous Café Buenos Aires space on the corner of Powell and Hollis streets earlier this year.

They will continue to serve empanadas as the previous two occupants have and will also serve espresso drinks, matcha and refreshers.

Browse their menu at dccafe.org.

Dos Corazones: 1366 Powell St Emeryville, CA 94608

Photo: @coop_click

Los Moles Ownership Change

Several readers have noted a Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) application for an ownership change posted in the window of Los Moles.

State records show the restaurant’s liquor license is being transferred to a newly formed entity named Los Moles Emeryville Inc.. However, the listed officers and shareholders appear to be members of the restaurant’s existing ownership family.

Proprietor Lito Saldana confirmed that his involvement with the restaurant remains unchanged. “We changed the license to the corporation,” Saldana clarified via email.

Los Moles – 1320 65th St. Emeryville CA 94608

Photo: @Chocolatemamacookies via instagram

Choc’late Mama Dreaming Big

Choc’late Mama proprietor Empress Kehinde Koyejo is dreaming big. Koyejo, who currently operates her allergen-friendly cookie brand out of a live-work space at The Emery, has her sights set on the former Hooper’s Chocolates building on Telegraph Avenue to expand her operations. The iconic, storybook-style building has sat vacant for more than a decade and carries a $2.7 million price tag.

For Koyejo, the project is deeply personal: she grew up just blocks away and fondly recalls childhood trips there with her parents. To swallow that multi-million dollar asking price and scale up her business, Koyejo is seeking investors who share her mission to preserve the confectionary legacy of the building and “bring the aroma of melted chocolate back to her old neighborhood.”

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