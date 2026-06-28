June 2026 Emeryville Newswire: Missing Shop Cat Found, Viral Jazz Physicist & New Trinket Box

“Number 5” wore a tracking collar that was removed (Photo: Grace Su).

Missing Shop Cat Found in Emeryville

A beloved cat that disappeared from San Francisco’s Flower Market was found safe in Emeryville after a five-day search that captured the attention of the market’s tight-knit community. The gray tabby, known as “Number Five” has long served as an unofficial mascot, was allegedly taken from the market by three individuals on May 9, according to surveillance footage.

After an extensive search and social media campaign, the cat was discovered at an unspecified “Emeryville warehouse” where employees had been caring for the friendly feline after he wandered onto the property.

Number Five was reunited with his owner and returned to the Flower Market. Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the incident.