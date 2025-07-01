June 2025 Food & Drink Updates: Vegan Mexican to PME; Townhouse ‘Centennial’; ‘Comeback’ Ending?

Some Food & Drink updates in and around Emeryville since our most recent May update. These include a new Public Market stall, the possible end of a “comeback” and the centennial* celebration of Emeryville’s oldest restaurant.

ICYMI, earlier in June, we reported on the closure of Rotten City Pizza after 17 years. Some employees are looking to continue the business under a new name but their GoFundMe targeting $10K in seed money has been slow to get off the ground.

Readers have also reported that Las Brasas has been closed for several weeks. The Peruvian restaurant opened up about this time last year in the former Touch of Soul space at 4336 San Pablo Avenue. We’ll continue to monitor this situation.

The Townhouse Celebrates 100 Years Emeryville’s longest running restaurant The Townhouse is celebrating 100 years … kind of? Historical records actually indicate the structure on Doyle was built in 1926. Initially used for a bootlegging operation during Prohibition, it didn’t become a “legitimate” establishment until a decade later in 1936 when it became Vernetti’s Townhouse under the ownership of Joe Vernetti. It was Vernetti’s for 40 years until 1977 when Joe retired. It then became a country-western themed bar, followed briefly by an Americana themed restaurant. In 1990, it became a fine dining establishment as The Townhouse Bar & Grill under the direction of Chef Ellen Hope and restaurateur Joseph LeBrun. This era saw the establishment serve as the epicenter of the “West Coast Cocktail revival” under legendary bartender Paul Harrington. Hope retired amid the pandemic and sold the restaurant to longtime customer Dan Seng. Seng and GM Todd O’Leary are hoping to continue Hope’s legacy with some tweaks and renovations. The City of Emeryville issued an official proclamation honoring the achievement. The Townhouse officially hosted a celebration honoring its legacy on Saturday, June 28.

Regardless of if the structure is 99 or 100 years old, it’s “showing its age” (part of the charm) but renovations to repair leaky ceilings and other structural flaws have becoming more commonplace.

The future of the establishment is uncertain as the property is currently listed on the Commercial Real Estate website LoopNet for $2.9M.

A more comprehensive history of the establishment can be read on The Emeryville Historical Society website.

Alma y Sazon co-owners Paola Lagunas, Fernanda Lagunas, and Xavier Herrera. Alma y Sazon Opens at Public Market The latest La Cocina + Public Market partnership opened to the public on June 20th. Alma y Sazon, co-owned by sisters Paola and Fernanda Lagunas, and Xavier Herrera, serves traditional Mexican food with vegan ingredients inspired by the flavors of the Mexican state of Michoacán. Their “pastor” is made of marinated jackfruit and tofu, their “asada from Jamaica flower and their “fish” from oyster mushroom. The La Cocina + PME partnership has been ongoing for over 8 years and has helped launch the careers of Nite Yun (Nyum Bai), Fernay McPherson (Minnie Bell’s) and Lamees Dahbour (Mama Lamees) among others. Alma y Sazón lease agreement lasts for 6 months with options to extend the agreement for three months. If the establishment finds success, they are encouraged to sign a long term lease at one of the Food Hall’s vacant stalls as Minnie Bell’s did in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHOC'LATE MAMA COOKIE CO.®️ (@chocolatemamacookies) Choc’Late Mama Opening Delayed by Flooding The grand opening of Choc’Late Mama Cookie Cafe has been delayed a bit after the unit she leased was flooded damaging some the interior paint. “I’m going to have to start the process over,” proprietor Empress Kehinde Koyejo detailed in an instagram reel. Choc’Late Mama Cookie Cafe is now targeting late July, early August for their Grand Opening.

Comeback Cafe Ending Latest Comeback? The aptly named Comeback Cafe may be ending its latest comeback. The family-run Vietnamese café initially closed prior to the pandemic finally reopening a little over a year ago. Their workers are also students who are beginning their summer break. They plan to close the whole month of July and reevaluate if they intend to reopen which they assess at ‘about 30%.’ With Comeback Cafe’s temporary closure and the recent permanent closure of Baby Cafe, Bubble Tea fans will need to hit up Mumu Hot Pot at Bay Street. Follow Comeback Cafe on Instagram for their latest updates.

