June 2024 Food & Drink Updates: Minnie Bell’s Closing; Honor Reopening; Las Brasas Now Open

Some food & drink updates in and around Emeryville since our last May update. Among the updates in June include the sad closure of one of the consensus best Public Market stalls, the latest update on Honor, an appearance by Rudy’s on a YouTube series, the grand opening of a new Peruvian option and a new tenant at the former Tribu Café space on San Pablo Avenue.

Minnie Bell’s Announces Closure of Public Market Kiosk

Minnie Bell’s Chef Fernay McPherson sadly announced that she will not be renewing her lease at the Public Market.

The closure is more bad news for the food hall that recently saw Shiba Ramen and The Periodic Table both close adding to the number of vacant stalls.

“We’ve called the Public Market Emeryville our partner and home for the last 6 years and are endlessly grateful to them for the opportunity to grow our business there,” Fernay announced through Minnie Bell’s Instagram account on Thursday.

Minnie Bell’s began as a pop-up in 2018 through a partnership with the La Cocina nonprofit that seeks to elevate women of color owned food businesses. Following the success of this yearlong stint, Fernay signed a 5 year lease in 2019 that is now set to expire.

Lunch crowds at Minnie Bell’s was steady on Friday.

McPherson had always made her dream known of opening a full scale restaurant in SF’s historically Black Fillmore district where she grew up. She realized that dream last April. “Emeryville will always be a special place to me but the Fillmore is where I was born and raised and still live today so I want to give it my all.”

McPherson also told Chronicle food reporter Aviva Bechky that the foot traffic at the Market has not fully recovered from pandemic lockdowns and the adoption of remote work schedules.

“Many thanks to you all for being part of our soul movement and supporting us over the years,” McPherson added encouraging her loyal customers to come to their new SF location for their legendary Rosemary Fried Chicken and sides.

July 28th will be their last day of service.

Rudy’s Appears on America’s Best Restaurants Show

E’ville favorite Rudy’s Can’t Fail Café made an appearance on America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) hosted by Theo Williams. ABR is a YouTube channel that spotlights various restaurants across the nation.

After briefly closing down in 2022, Rudy’s was acquired and reopened by employees a few months later.

Rudy’s co-owner Doug Smith explained the history of the establishment that was co-founded by Green Day Bassist Mike Dirnt. Punk rock is infused into the restaurant’s DNA including the restaurant’s name (a lyric in a Clash song), menu and playlists. Williams weaved in several references to Green Day throughout the show.

Items featured on the episode include Rudy’s Western BBQ Burger, Crab Cakes and their popular French Toast Deuces Wild.

Smith, himself a jazz pianist and performer, acknowledged the local music community that stepped up to support their GoFundMe that provided some capital to help them reopen.

Rudy’s has live music on the patio throughout the Summer. Follow their instagram for their latest schedule.

Photo: @ MashTheHops via Instagram

Now Open: Las Brasas Peruvian Cuisine

Las Brasas (which translates in english to ‘the embers’) opened in the former Touch of Soul space at 4336 San Pablo Avenue in May.

Las Brasas’ menu includes Peruvian favorites including ceviche, empanadas, lomo saltado, wings and other seafood specialties.

Their hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 12-8pm and closed on Mondays.

What was once a parking lot will soon be a connected lounge area with a separate bar.

Honor Kitchen Targeting July Reopening

Emeryville residents have been chomping at the bit to find out when their beloved Honor will finally reopen. They temporarily closed for renovations more than a year and a half ago.

Passersby have been pointing out the steady progress that can be seen from the outside including new light fixtures and furniture.

A “remodel” would be downplaying their efforts as the new structure and patio area built on their front lot will dramatically increase their capacity. The new space will add a pizza oven, its own bar and ample lounge seating.

The familiar interior of Honor has been completely renovated.

A significant construction milestone was achieved last week when PG&E finally connected their gas after a three month delay. They’ve also hired a new executive chef who is diligently updating their menu that will take advantage of the improved kitchen.

While any number of factors including city approvals could delay this, they feel confident that they are on track to open in July.

Photo: Café Colucci

New Business Opening at Former Tribu Café Space

The Tribu Café space at 6501 San Pablo Avenue appears to be getting a new tenant. Tribu closed amid the pandemic and the space has sat vacant since.

There are no indications of what type of business other than a photocopy of a what appears to be a coffee cup so another café seems likely.

