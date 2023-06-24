June 2023 Food & Drink Updates: New Public Market Stall; Jasmine Blossom Replaced; Bureau 510 Expanding; Butter Pecan Bakeshop Opens

Some noteworthy food & drink news in and around Emeryville since our last update in May. The Public Market announced a new purveyor, Jasmine Blossom has officially shuttered, Butter Pecan Bakeshop has opened their doors and Emeryville-founded The Bureau 510 is expanding to nearby Alameda.

La Vida Fish & Chips Coming to Public Market

The Public Market will soon be having a new tenant joining their stable of 21 food purveyors. La Vida Fish & Chips will be the first location by co-owners Ilyas Kara and his partner Ali Cetin who both immigrated from Turkey. Ilyas currently operates Grill Santa Rosa which fuses Mediterranean flavors with American comfort foods.

Their still being formulated menu will include buttermilk fried cod fish with chips as well as sandwiches, soups and salads.

They are expected to open in the kiosk between Jayna Gyro and NabiQ later this summer.

Follow them on Instagram or their website for latest updates.

Jasmine Blossom to become “Secrets of Tiger”

Speculation on the future of Emeryville-favorite Thai restaurant Jasmine Blossom is finally over. Jasmine has for months posted a moving target date or their reopening in the wake of an extended post-pandemic closure.

Last month, we reported they had placed their business for sale on the business-for-sale website BizQuest. That posting has been removed and a reader recently noticed a sign for “Secrets of Tiger” posted on their window.

Little is know about their menu and they do not appear to have a website or any social channels.

The Bureau 510 to open second Alameda Location

The Bureau 510, who originally opened in Emeryville in 2012, are opening a second Alameda location.

The Bureau 510 was originally opened by the team behind Summer Summer Thai but sold the business a few years later.

The location of “The Bureau 510.2” will be the former Tu Thai 2 at 1531 Webster Street. They are expected to hold their Grand Opening on June 26th.

The team has assured their patrons that this would not impact the Emeryville location and they would operate both locations.

Butter Pecan Bakeshop Grand Opening

Last month, we reported that Pinole founded Butter Pecan Bakeshop would be opening a second location at the former Subway on 65th and Hollis.

They surprisingly opened to the public just a few weeks later on June 6th to rave reviews by customers.

Their current operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Browse their menu online.

