June 16-30 Emeryville Newswire: Plunging Condo Values, West Oakland Costco, and New Coal Fight

AI-enhanced image of the Union Pacific tracks that would transport coal to West Oakland.

Local Lawmakers Push Back Against Revived West Oakland Coal Terminal Plans

East Bay lawmakers are fighting back against the Trump administration’s sudden push to revive a contested West Oakland coal terminal. Using the Defense Production Act, the President announced a $75 million grant to build the Oakland Bulk and Oversized Terminal at the former Army Base to export Western coal to Asia.

State Assemblymember Mia Bonta immediately countered with the “Community First Coal Review Act” (AB 40) to require exhaustive environmental impact reports. Bonta stressed that West Oakland, Alameda, and Emeryville residents will not let federal intervention undo generations of work fighting toxic air pollution.

Despite the pushback, it remains to be seen if these new legal efforts will create further financial risks for local governments. Oakland is already facing hundreds of millions of dollars in potential damages after losing a previous lawsuit regarding the site, with the actual penalty still pending.