June 16-30 Emeryville Newswire: Plunging Condo Values, West Oakland Costco, and New Coal Fight

In this edition of our Semi-Monthly newsletter covering the period from June 16- 30, we share five stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed, including:
- West Oakland Costco Takes Step Forward
- Wood Street Documentary Shows Perspective of Homeless
- Bay Street Juneteenth Event Draws Crowds
- Chronicle Spotlights Emeryville’s plunging Condo Values
- Lawmakers Push Back Against Coal Terminal Plans in West Oakland
Bay Street Juneteenth Event Draws Crowds
Bay Street was the place to be in Emeryville for the annual June 19 Juneteenth celebration. With Black woman-owned Spoiled Boutique serving as the anchor, the Bay Area Black Fashion Expo held its third annual event featuring a dynamic runway show and community gathering that filled the street with local vendors. The celebration blended history with contemporary style, featuring striking designs from African American creators and a powerful showcase of cultural expression.
The event was captured in a beautiful photo gallery by East Bay Times photographer D. Ross Cameron.
Chronicle Spotlights Emeryville’s plunging Home Values
Emeryville’s housing market has earned an unwanted distinction. According to a new report from the San Francisco Chronicle, the city recorded the steepest year-over-year home value decline of any California community with more than 5,000 residents, with typical home values falling 16% between May 2025 and May 2026.
The Chronicle reports that Emeryville’s condo-heavy housing stock is largely driving the downturn. Rising HOA dues, financing challenges and a growing supply of housing options throughout the East Bay have softened demand, even as the city continues to attract residents with its central location, walkability and abundant shopping and amenities.
Local Lawmakers Push Back Against Revived West Oakland Coal Terminal Plans
East Bay lawmakers are fighting back against the Trump administration’s sudden push to revive a contested West Oakland coal terminal. Using the Defense Production Act, the President announced a $75 million grant to build the Oakland Bulk and Oversized Terminal at the former Army Base to export Western coal to Asia.
State Assemblymember Mia Bonta immediately countered with the “Community First Coal Review Act” (AB 40) to require exhaustive environmental impact reports. Bonta stressed that West Oakland, Alameda, and Emeryville residents will not let federal intervention undo generations of work fighting toxic air pollution.
Despite the pushback, it remains to be seen if these new legal efforts will create further financial risks for local governments. Oakland is already facing hundreds of millions of dollars in potential damages after losing a previous lawsuit regarding the site, with the actual penalty still pending.
Wood Street Documentary To Make East Bay Premiere
A controversial West Oakland encampment that served as a flashpoint in the Bay Area’s housing crisis is the subject of a new documentary making its East Bay premiere this month.
Wood Street, directed by former San Francisco Chronicle producer Caron Creighton, chronicles the turbulent 2023 eviction of the massive encampment situated just south of the Emeryville border. To neighboring residents, the site was notorious for illegal dumping, stolen vehicles, and frequent hazardous RV fires. But for the estimated 300 unhoused individuals who lived there, it was “home”—a self-governed village of hand-built sheds and RVs that became a powerful symbol of community self-determination.
Told through the intimate perspectives of camp residents-turned-organizers John Janosko and LaMonté Ford, Creighton’s feature debut earned an SFFilm residency and a Bay Area Video Coalition fellowship. Following its debut at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, Wood Street will make its local premiere on July 14 at Oakland’s New Parkway Theater (currently sold out), with an additional screening on July 15 at The Grand Lake Theater
West Oakland Costco Takes Step Forward
A proposed West Oakland Costco has taken a major step forward. Oakland city officials have entered into an exclusive negotiation agreement to develop a new warehouse store and gas station at the former Oakland Army Base. If finalized, the development could capture an estimated $8 million to $10 million in local sales tax revenue.
Situated just south of the EBMUD Water Treatment plant, the warehouse would offer a more convenient option for members who currently commute to the Richmond location, though the added density will likely contribute to existing traffic gridlock in neighboring Emeryville.
Crucially, the retailer would help Oakland address its ongoing “retail leakage” by keeping a massive, unshared stream of tax dollars within city limits for the city’s general fund. Currently, Oakland splits sales tax revenues with Emeryville for several major stores located along their shared border, including Home Depot, Pak ‘n Save, Target, and IKEA.
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