July 2025 Food & Drink Updates: Tease Southern Kitchen; Krispy Joe’s Coffee; Starbucks Closure, & More …

Photo: Jordan Potier.

Tease Southern Kitchen Opening Public Market Location

The former Minnie Bell’s stall at the Public Market will soon be occupied by a new tenant. Tease Southern Kitchen was born in Antioch and briefly expanded to Oakland (this location shuttered in 2024).

Tease serves southern food including its signature Turkey Leg, Cajun Fried Chicken, Smoked Gouda Mac and Shrimp & Grits among others.

No time-frame for their opening has been provided and they were unresponsive to our inquiries.

Browse their full menu on their website.