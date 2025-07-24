July 2025 Food & Drink Updates: Tease Southern Kitchen; Krispy Joe’s Coffee; Starbucks Closure, & More …

Some Food & Drink updates in and around Emeryville since our most recent June update. These include a new Public Market stall, a new café on San Pablo Ave and the loss of one the city’s many Starbucks among other news.
Tease Southern Kitchen Opening Public Market Location
The former Minnie Bell’s stall at the Public Market will soon be occupied by a new tenant. Tease Southern Kitchen was born in Antioch and briefly expanded to Oakland (this location shuttered in 2024).
Tease serves southern food including its signature Turkey Leg, Cajun Fried Chicken, Smoked Gouda Mac and Shrimp & Grits among others.
No time-frame for their opening has been provided and they were unresponsive to our inquiries.
Browse their full menu on their website.
Pak ‘N Save Starbucks Kiosk Closes
The Starbucks kiosk inside the Emeryville Pak ‘N Save is no more. The closure seems to be a one-off and not part of any announced closures or downsizing by the company.
Readers were quick to point out that Starbucks has a full-service cafe was just a short distance away next to the Home Depot as well as a location inside the Oakland-Emeryville Target (not to mention the Powell Street Plaza and Hollis/65th locations).
Krispy Joe’s Coffee House
The space at 5512 San Pablo Ave adjacent to The Wolfhound Bar in Oakland’s Golden Gate Neighborhood will soon be activated.
Proprietor Cash Caris, co-founder of the lauded Delirama, initially intended to open a Delirama Jr. in the space featuring his signature Pastrami. He pulled the plug on these plans when The City of Oakland required financially prohibitive renovations to the space to pass inspections and be permitted. Caris apparently opted to pivot to a simpler model for now.
Krispy Joe’s will serve pour-over coffee from locally roasted beans brewed fresh to order. “Around here, we call it Strong Brew for Rough Seas — and I can’t wait to share it with you,“ Caris shared in an Instagram post.
Caris teased that his pastrami may eventually make its way on the menu. ”Pastrami will always be part of who I am. Pastrami is still part of the story.”
Krispy Joe’s is planning a soft opening on Friday August 1 at 9 a.m.
La Brasas Calls it Quits
As feared, the Las Brasas Peruvian restaurant at 4336 San Pablo Avenue in Emeryville are permanently closed. They initially opened their doors about a year ago.
The space has gone through many transitions throughout the decades including most recently Touch of Soul (who moved to the former Monster Pho space on Adeline) and Khana Khazana Indian.
Choc‘late Mama Announces Opening Date
The Choc’late Mama Cookie Café (officially dubbed “Choc’late Mama Cookie Café & Wellness Hub”) at The Emery Apartments has announced a Grand Opening date.
Choc’late Mama will offer vegan, gluten-free, and grain-free cookies as well as Fair-Trade Chocolate Chips (for baking), Organic Peanut Butter and Raspberry Jam.
Proprietor Empress Kehinde Koyejo experienced some setbacks along the way, including some water damage to the unit she was originally set to occupy, but persevered. “I took a leap of faith and landed right where I was meant to be,” she shared on Instagram.
Koyejo is also teasing a San Francisco location. Their offerings can currently be browsed and purchased online.
They are slated to open their doors on Monday, August 4th.
It looks as though Las Brasas has been replaced by El Huarique de Juanito. Another Peruvian restaurant. Perhaps a rebrand?