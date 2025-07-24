Support
July 2025 Food & Drink Updates: Tease Southern Kitchen; Krispy Joe’s Coffee; Starbucks Closure, & More …

July 24, 2025
by
1
2 mins read

Some Food & Drink updates in and around Emeryville since our most recent June update. These include a new Public Market stall, a new café on San Pablo Ave and the loss of one the city’s many Starbucks among other news.

Photo: Jordan Potier.

Tease Southern Kitchen Opening Public Market Location

The former Minnie Bell’s stall at the Public Market will soon be occupied by a new tenant. Tease Southern Kitchen was born in Antioch and briefly expanded to Oakland (this location shuttered in 2024).

Tease serves southern food including its signature Turkey Leg, Cajun Fried Chicken, Smoked Gouda Mac and Shrimp & Grits among others.

No time-frame for their opening has been provided and they were unresponsive to our inquiries.

Browse their full menu on their website.

Photo: Jordan Potier

Pak ‘N Save Starbucks Kiosk Closes

The Starbucks kiosk inside the Emeryville Pak ‘N Save is no more. The closure seems to be a one-off and not part of any announced closures or downsizing by the company.

Readers were quick to point out that Starbucks has a full-service cafe was just a short distance away next to the Home Depot as well as a location inside the Oakland-Emeryville Target (not to mention the Powell Street Plaza and Hollis/65th locations).

Photo: @krispy_joes via Instagram.

Krispy Joe’s Coffee House

The space at 5512 San Pablo Ave adjacent to The Wolfhound Bar in Oakland’s Golden Gate Neighborhood will soon be activated.

Proprietor Cash Caris, co-founder of the lauded Delirama, initially intended to open a Delirama Jr. in the space featuring his signature Pastrami. He pulled the plug on these plans when The City of Oakland required financially prohibitive renovations to the space to pass inspections and be permitted. Caris apparently opted to pivot to a simpler model for now.

Krispy Joe’s will serve pour-over coffee from locally roasted beans brewed fresh to order. “Around here, we call it Strong Brew for Rough Seas — and I can’t wait to share it with you,“ Caris shared in an Instagram post.

Caris teased that his pastrami may eventually make its way on the menu. ”Pastrami will always be part of who I am. Pastrami is still part of the story.”

Krispy Joe’s is planning a soft opening on Friday August 1 at 9 a.m.

Photo/Tip: @six_deuce_baldhead

La Brasas Calls it Quits

As feared, the Las Brasas Peruvian restaurant at 4336 San Pablo Avenue in Emeryville are permanently closed. They initially opened their doors about a year ago.

The space has gone through many transitions throughout the decades including most recently Touch of Soul (who moved to the former Monster Pho space on Adeline) and Khana Khazana Indian.

Photo: @choclatemamacookies via Instagram

Choc‘late Mama Announces Opening Date

The Choc’late Mama Cookie Café (officially dubbed “Choc’late Mama Cookie Café & Wellness Hub”) at The Emery Apartments has announced a Grand Opening date.

Choc’late Mama will offer vegan, gluten-free, and grain-free cookies as well as Fair-Trade Chocolate Chips (for baking), Organic Peanut Butter and Raspberry Jam.

Proprietor Empress Kehinde Koyejo experienced some setbacks along the way, including some water damage to the unit she was originally set to occupy, but persevered. “I took a leap of faith and landed right where I was meant to be,” she shared on Instagram.

Koyejo is also teasing a San Francisco location. Their offerings can currently be browsed and purchased online.

They are slated to open their doors on Monday, August 4th.

Rob Arias

is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

1 Comment

  1. It looks as though Las Brasas has been replaced by El Huarique de Juanito. Another Peruvian restaurant. Perhaps a rebrand?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Latest News

