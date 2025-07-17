July 15th, 2025 Emeryville City Council Meeting Recap: Disaster Operations; HUD Grant for Multimodal Project; Future Agenda Items Discussion

The agenda for the July 15, 2025 Emeryville City Council Meeting contained the following discussion items:

STUDY SESSION

City Council Guide to Disaster Operations [08:11]

The evening began with a presentation from Acting Police Captain Fred Dauer outlining the City Council’s legal and operational responsibilities during disasters. He described Emeryville’s emergency management structure, emphasizing the importance of coordination with state and federal systems like SEMS (Standardized Emergency Management System) and NIMS (National Incident Management System).

“In addition to the legislative duties, one of your main roles will be as a conduit between the city and the public,” Dauer explained to Council. “That means in assisting in public outreach efforts, serving as a liaison with community groups, surveying problem sites, visiting shelters, hosting VIPs and government officials, and also serving as a liaison with those county, state, and federal representatives.”

Councilmembers asked about preparedness for cyberattacks, relocation of city infrastructure, and the potential use of drone technology during emergencies. Dauer confirmed a drone policy discussion is slated for September and added that cybersecurity readiness efforts include a “tabletop exercise” to simulate a breach scenario. “We are working with CISA and IT staff to prepare for a cyberattack,” he said

Public Comment [41:36]

Prior to the Study Session, AC Transit external affairs representative Ryan Lau provided a reminder to Council and staff that the transit agencies “Realign” service changes would be going into effect August 10th.

Representatives from SEIU United Healthcare Workers questioned whether the 225-bed Sutter Health hospital planned for Emeryville would be sufficient for regional needs, citing the comparison to Alta Bates in Berkeley and underscoring the implications for capacity and staffing should the project fall short.

Owners and operators affected by the 40th Street Multimodal Project continued to raise objections t o the design of the project that involved the closure or partial closure of several streets. They contended that current plans provide insufficient accommodation for freight vehicles and limit access for delivery trucks. The group expressed concerns about inadequate outreach to stakeholders and warned that traffic rerouting could displace truck flow into nearby residential streets, such as Park Avenue, creating safety and congestion concerns. Deborah Cohen of Rug Depot Outlet criticized the City’s outreach and said the redesign would “cut off legacy Emeryville businesses.” “I request that you hear our concerns and implement needed modifications to the plan,” she said, adding that the project “threatens to compromise the safety and utility of Park Avenue” by rerouting truck traffic.

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

Announcements and City Attorney Report [55:39]

Vacancies announcements on Local Boards, Commissions & Committees included a resignation from the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) and the Commission on Aging. The City Attorney announced the City had settled a license tax dispute with Grocery Outlet for $771,000.

PUBLIC HEARING: Noise Ordinance Waiver for Sewer Rehabilitation Project [58:33]

Council held a public hearing to consider a waiver from the city’s noise ordinance for a scheduled sewer rehabilitation project. With no public comment or objections, the Council unanimously approved the waiver and adopted the ordinance amendment.

ACTION ITEM: Acceptance of HUD Grant for 40th Street Multimodal Project [59:56]

Prior to discussion of the item, Councilmember Kalimah Priforce announced his recusal due to campaign contributions from stakeholders potentially impacted by the project’s design.

Senior Civil Engineer Ryan O’Connell presented the acceptance of an $850,000 HUD grant for the 40th Street Transit-Only Lanes and Multimodal Enhancement Project, bringing total external funding to $31.9 million toward the project’s $32.6 million budget. He recognized the assistance of federal lawmakers in securing the grant and noted that an additional $500,000 in federal funding was still pending.

During Council deliberations, Vice Mayor Sukhdeep Kaur requested updates on stakeholder engagement since the Sutter Health campus announcement and whether the City had revisited traffic forecasts. O’Connell clarified that while coordination with consultants continues, no new traffic modeling reflecting the hospital’s development has occurred. Kaur requested a follow-up memo addressing these questions.

City Attorney John Kennedy stepped in to reaffirm that the agenda item was specifically about accepting funding for the project and that discussion over design and updated traffic studies should be refrained.

Public comments from local businesses during the item emphasized logistical impact concerns cautioning that the proposed street closures could hamper access to businesses including Pottery & Beyond and Motivate who help operate the region’s bike share program. They also urged modifications and consideration of alternative bicycle routes to ensure safe mobility.

Businesses opposing the project have launched the website reconsider40th.com to help organize opposition to the project and propose alternatives.

Council unanimously voted 4–0 to accept the HUD funds.

Future Agenda Items Requests [01:24:57]

Kaur formally requested staff to return with a future agenda item containing an updated traffic analysis considering the Sutter Health campus and exploring design modifications to the 40th Street corridor. The request did not garner enough support and was not scheduled for a future meeting.

Councilmember Priforce additionally proposed forming a citizen oversight committee to review surveillance technology policies, specifically the City’s use of automatic license plate readers (ALPR) and Flock Safety cameras. He referenced recent findings in Oakland where data had been shared with federal agencies including ICE. “We must not allow Emeryville’s ALPR system to become a pipeline for federal immigration enforcement or unaccountable policing practices,” Priforce attempted to.

Police Chief Jennings responded that Emeryville operates under state law (SB 34 and the California Values Act), which restricts ALPR data usage and prohibits sharing with immigration enforcement.

Priforce’s motion failed to receive majority support.

This meeting was adjourned at 8:16 p.m.

Links to PDFs for the Study Session and Regular Meeting agendas provided here. A complete transcript of the meeting can be read below:

