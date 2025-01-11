January 2025 Food & Drink Updates: North Oakland Café Pop-Up; C Casa Closure; Mama Lamees Returning; Trader Vic’s expanding

Our January, 2025 Food & Drink updates include a “charming” North Oakland Cafe Pop-up, Trader Vic’s expanding to L.A., Mama Lamees getting a full-service restaurant, the closure of two Public Market stalls and a Chronicle Food Critic-hailed breakfast burrito from the most unlikely of places.

C Casa Abruptly Closes All Locations

C Casa, a taqueria who opened at the Public Market in 2018, abruptly closed all three of their locations on Monday. Their original Oxbow Public Market location in Napa opened 15 years ago.

C Casa was a favorite by locals for its use of premium ingredients and its Gluten-Free options.

“It is with both gratitude and a heavy heart that we announce C CASA has permanently closed its doors,” a notice posted on the counter read. Reasons provided were a variety of economic factors exacerbated by the pandemic.

C Casa was also recently fined over $45,000 by the Department of Labor for some infractions at their Napa location including child labor law violations.

The Press Democrat, which covers the Napa region, probably had the most comprehensive and balanced coverage of their closure. According to their story, the manager that oversaw the infractions was terminated and that owner Catherine Bergen was actively working to rectify the violations and that two of the employees impacted were still employed by the business.

Despite the settlement, C Casa announced the closure of all their locations a week after the Department published their scathing report on their website.

It does not appear that any labor violations occurred at their Emeryville location.

Mama Lamees Opening Sit-down Restaurant

Fans of the former Mama Lamees food stall at the Public Market will be thrilled to hear that proprietor Lamees Dahbour will be opening a full service restaurant featuring her signature Middle Eastern dishes.

According to the SF Chronicle, “Falasteen,” named after the Arabic name for Palestine, will open in SF’s Noe Valley neighborhood. The space is owned by a the family of Samir Salameh who hails from the same West Bank neighborhood as Dahbour’s family.

Mama Lamees opened at the Public Market shortly before the pandemic began which was a difficult period for restaurant operators. Following the end of her pop-up period, she continued here catering business waiting for the right opportunity. This opportunity came has apparently come three years later.

“The food at Falasteen will be as Palestinian as it gets,” the Chronicle piece proclaimed teasing favorites like makloubah (layered pilaf with lamb, eggplant, tomato and roasted almonds) and musakhan (chicken thigh baked with onions, sumac and pine nuts and served over large flatbreads).

Mama Lamees will join two other La Cocina alumni in opening a full service restaurant in SF including Minnie Bell’s in the Fillmore District and Lunette at the Ferry Building (preceded by Nyum Bai).

Trader Vic’s Reopening Southern California Location

Another wave of Tiki could be upon us as Trader Vic’s announced they will be opening a new Los Angeles location.

Their Beverly Hills location, their last in L.A., closed in 2017. At the peak of the tiki craze, there were as many as six locations throughout Southern California.

The restaurant’s new home will be a century-old brick building at 9091 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood (referred to locally as “WeHo”).

This is welcome news for the franchise that has mostly seen a trend of shuttering locations in the U.S. (although still thriving internationally).

The iconic Polynesian-themed bar and restaurant renowned as the birthplace of the Mai Tai was founded in North Oakland in 1937 and opened their flagship Emeryville location in 1972.

This new L.A. location is expected to open this year according to Los Angeles Magazine.

Nusa Concludes La Cocina Partnership Pop-Up

Nusa, the Indonesian pop-up that was was part of the Public Market’s partnership with La Cocina, ended on December 22.

“While this chapter is ending, we’re already planning our next steps, and something exciting is on the horizon—we can’t wait to share it with you!,” they teased in a farewell Instagram post.

In the meantime, fans can still buy their delicious treats and other savory foods at local farmers’ markets and through their website.

Acorn Café Pop-Up Launched by North Oakland Family

A driveway “pop up” café run by a local North Oakland family surfaced back in October.

Acorn Café was opened as a way of bringing neighbors together and providing a “third space” for the neighborhood.

Located at at 5663 Gaskill St., they are open most Sunday’s serving drip coffee, seasonal beverages and baked goods from 8am-12pm.

A recent spotlight by The Chronicle calling it “The Bay Area’s most charming coffee popup” has helped them gain exposure and momentum. They’ve launched a $50K kickstarter with the hopes of opening a brick & mortar location and expanding their operation.

Follow them on Instagram for their latest hours and announcements.

Home Depot Kelly’s Deli Receives Chronicle Acolades

An amazing breakfast burrito can be found at an unlikely place in Emeryville according to Chronicle Food Critic Cesar Hernandez.

The Kelly’s Deli kiosk in front of the Emeryville Home Depot offers a $14 breakfast burrito that is a favorite among the constant sea of General Contractors and DIY crowd that are regulars at the location.

The $14 breakfast burrito is described as not “fancy, or showy, but it is accessible, excellent even.”

