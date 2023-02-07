Jan. 2023 Updates: Two New Public Market Tenants; Chick-Fil-A Grand Opening Date Set; Flores to former CPK Space; Arizmendi Reopens Café; TCHO Factory Tours

Some local food & drink news since our last update in January.

Most of the recent news has been around Bay Street as they ramp up their revitalization efforts. The Public Market is also making some noise as they announced two recent additions.

In addition, we’ve got updates on the new Emeryville Chick-Fil-A, Trader Vic’s, Arizmendi and the return of TCHO factory tours.

Trader Vic’s set to Reopen

The legendary Trader Vic’s Emeryville location is set to reopen and there’s even more reason to celebrate knowing plans to demolish the local institution were successfully fought off by the community. A proposed apartment complex that would have been the end of the fabled restaurant was abruptly withdrawn by the developer after intense neighborhood opposition surfaced.

“With our maintenance and repair projects nearly complete, we’re happy to announce our official re-opening for Wednesday, February 8th!” they announced via Instagram. “While a few areas of the restaurant are still under construction, we’re close enough to open for business.”

TV’s new hours of operation will see them closed Monday and Tuesday with Wednesday-Sunday lunch service from 12pm-3pm and dinner service from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Their lounge area will be open from 12 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Chick-Fil-A Grand Opening Date Set

Chick-Fil-A has set a grand opening date for their new Emeryville location on 40th Street (former Panera space).

“We are getting closer to our Grand Opening. March 30th, 2023! Save the date,” they shared on their new Twitter and Instagram pages.

Chick-Fil-A also noted they actively hiring holding open interviews at the location on Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays from 10-4 p.m.

We are hiring for multiple positions, including: Back of House Director

Catering Director

Food Safety Director

Back of House Leader

Kitchen Leader

Food Safety Leader

HR Leader

Food Quality Leader

Training Leader

Shift LeaderTeam Members — Chick-fil-A Emeryville (@cfaemeryville) January 30, 2023

Soft Opening: El Mesón de Violeta (Chilean Empanadas)

The highly successful La Cocina partnership with the Public Market has a new tenant. El Mesón de Violeta recently soft-opened at the rotating pop-up kiosk. Entrepreneur Carmen Figueroa got her start selling her Chilean empanadas at the UC Berkeley Student Union.

La Cocina trains and supports low-income food entrepreneurs to grow their business sustainably and the Public Market helps provide exposure and expand their customer-base. Previous benefactors of the partnership include Nyum Bai, Minnie Bell’s, Mama Lamees and the most recent A Girl Named Pinky bakery.

El Mesón serves artisanal, handmade empanadas in traditional beef, spicy chicken and a variety of other seasonally-inspired rotating flavors. They also offer plant-based options.

Their Grand Opening with official hours and more menu items is expected to be announced soon.

Now Open: Juice House Co.

Juice House Co. recently signed a lease to occupy a kiosk at Public Market (former Oui Oui Macaron Space across from Mr. Dewie’s). Juice House Co. has four other Bay Area locations including Benicia, Petaluma, Napa and the Ferry Building in SF.

They offer 100% organic, raw, cold-pressed juice, kombucha, nut mylks, elixirs and cold brewed coffee. They will also offer CBD juices, healthy snacks and Kavas on the weekend.

To view Juice House Co’s full variety of products and hours, visit their website or follow them on instagram.

Arizmendi Reopens Interior

Arizmendi has finally reopened their interior after a lengthy remodel and safety measures necessitated by the pandemic.

The customer circulation now begins at the main entrance and circulates counter-clockwise past the self-service baked goods cabinets on the right to the main counter.

Interior seating is not yet available but expected to be implemented soon.

Flores to former CPK Space

It did not initially meet our Bay Street updates story but a replacement tenant has been named for the former California Pizza Kitchen space.

Upscale Mexican restaurant restaurant Flores announced that they have signed a lease to occupy the upstairs space. Flores has current locations in SF and Corte Madera.

Flores serves traditional Mexican food with handmade tortillas and contemporary cocktails. Their menu includes traditional dishes and flavors sourced from family recipes that originate in Mexican states “from The Gulf to The Pacific,” according to Back of the House Public Relations Director of Marketing Laura Kwan-Rosenbush.

Flores’ interiors exhibit a diverse assortment of patterns and textures that represent Mexico’s many cities, states, and regions.

Construction on the space is expected to begin this month with them opening later this year.

Chocolate Factory tours are BACK in Berkeley! Renee kicking off tours every Wednesday evening.https://t.co/RnNyFb6OOe pic.twitter.com/CaW1KMqfnp — TCHO Chocolate (@TCHOchocolate) January 19, 2023

TCHO resumes factory tours

Guided tours have resumed at the TCHO factory on the Emeryville-Berkeley border.

Visitors will get a behind-the-scenes view of TCHO’s chocolate-making process, their responsible sourcing methods and a walk through their bean-to-bar flavor laboratory.

Tours reservations are available through their website.

