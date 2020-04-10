Jan. 2020 Emeryville Crime Report: Carjacking at 7-Eleven, Another Starbucks Laptop Robbery

The January, 2020 Emeryville Crime Report saw 230 crimes reported (down from the 289 reported in December). A drop in petty thefts and auto burglaries were the primary drivers of this decline while the city witnessed a rebound in Robberies and Auto Thefts.

Emeryville Police Officers handled a total of 2,945 incidents in January. These responses included 13 incidents where officers were dispatched to evaluate an individual to determine if they required an Emergency Psychiatric Detention and 67 suspicious incidents (person or vehicle). Officers responded to 107 theft related calls and recovered 5 stolen vehicles.

Officers arrested 60 adults and 3 juveniles in January.

REPORTING DISTRICT BOUNDARIES

The City of Emeryville is divided into small geographical areas that facilitate the Department’s efforts to tract crime and neighborhood problems, and allocate personnel resources to meet the service need. Crime statistics are reported by the EPD through CommunityCrimeMap.com. An archive of monthly crime statistics provided can be viewed on the city website.

1. San Pablo Avenue

2. North Emeryville

3. Emery Bay

4. Peninsula

5. Shellmound

6. Artist Colony

7. San Pablo Avenue – South

8. Triangle

9. East Bay bridge (East)

10. East Bay bridge (West)

11. Outside of City Limits

REPORTING DISTRICT MATRIX:

The reporting district matrix lists the category and number of crimes reported by district. The descriptions below are “highlights” and are not provided for every crime reported.

Carjacking

District 8

Parking lot of 7-Eleven, 4000 San Pablo Ave.: A patron’s vehicle was carjacked as a result of an argument with another man. EPD found the vehicle parked nearby.

Arson

District 8

Parking lot of Bank of America, 4120 San Pablo Ave.: An unknown suspect set the fence on fire near the dumpster.

Robbery

District 3

5800 block of Christie Ave.: A robbery at gunpoint occurred. SUSPECT: Male, wearing a mask and dark clothing with a black handgun. LOSS: Wallet, cash, and a cell phone.

Hyatt House, 5800 Shellmound St.: A male guest was robbed by a female acquaintance. LOSS/Recovered: A laptop. $15 cash is outstanding. EPD arrested the female shortly thereafter.

District 8

43rd/Adeline St.: A male suspect attempted to take a female’s purse.

At 40XX Adeline St.: Three males, two holding handguns, ran up to the victim’s vehicle, ripped the victim’s purse from her grasp, and ripped her passenger’s purse from her back. The suspects fled the area. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Chrysler 300, white, no further description.

District 9

Starbucks, 3839 Emery St.: A strongarm robbery occurred. SUSPECTS: #1 Male, 20-year-old, thin build, 5’7”, wearing a beanie hat, gray hoodie and jeans. #2 Male, 20 years old, 5’7”, stocky build, wearing a yellow sweatshirt. LOSS: Laptop.

Parking lot of Starbucks, 3839 Emery St.: A strongarm robbery occurred. SUSPECT: Female, 5’6”, medium build wearing a jacket, unknown color. LOSS: $30 cash.

At Pak N Save, 3889 San Pablo Ave.: A female shoplifter stole merchandise and threatened to stab a store employee. LOSS/Recovered: Store merchandise. EPD arrested the female shortly thereafter.

Aggravated Assault

District 3

Parking garage of Pacific Park Plaza, 6363 Christie Ave.: A security officer was checking a suspicious vehicle in the garage, when the driver of the suspicious vehicle intentionally backed into the security guard’s vehicle.

District 4

Emery Cove Marina, 3300 Powell St.: A male suspect cut his girlfriend with a sword. EPD arrested the suspect shortly thereafter.

Emery Cove Marina 3300 Powell St.: A domestic violence incident resulted in a man headbutting his girlfriend several times.

District 9

3900 block of Emery St.: A male suspect pepper sprayed a motorcyclist in the face for no apparent reason. SUSPECT: Male, no further description. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Audi Q5, Dark gray. Oakland had similar incidents on the same day.

Commercial Burglary

District 3

The Public Bar, 5959 Shellmound St.: POE: Storage room – Door Unlocked. LOSS: Alcoholic Beverages.

6301 Shellmound St. (Leasing office): POE: Sliding door – Tampered. LOSS: Cash, gift cards, laptops, iPads, and a pocketknife.

Residential Burglary

District 4

1 Captain Dr.: POE: Front door – Pried. LOSS: Eyeglasses and a Rolex watch.

8 Captain Dr. (Attempt Only): POE: Front door – Pried. No entry was made.

2 Commodore Dr.: POE: Front door – Pried. LOSS: Apple computer.

District 7

1333 Powell St.: POE: Storage locker. LOSS: Collapsible utility cart.

District 8

43XX Essex St.: POE: Garage door handle – Damaged. LOSS: 2017 Santa Cruz Hightower Bicycle, red.

AUTO THEFT:

Of the 8 vehicles reported stolen:

4 vehicles were recovered intact

2 vehicles were recovered but damaged or stripped

The spreadsheet compares criminal activity relative to last year, averages from the previous 3 years and annual totals for the year.



*Categories not included in Part 1 Crimes

N/C: Not Calculable

