ICE Arrest in Emeryville Leaves Man Injured

An immigrant legal-aid organization says a man was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Emeryville on Friday, Oct. 16. According to the organization, the man was taken to Highland Hospital with injuries that appeared to have been sustained during the arrest.

“This afternoon, ACILEP confirmed ICE presence near Adeline St. and 45th St. in Emeryville at approximately 3:15 PM,” the Alameda County Immigration Legal and Education Partnership (ACILEP) shared in a statement posted to Instagram. “Around six ICE officers, some in plain clothes and carrying visible weapons, were observed in the area along with five to six vehicles. The officers remained there for approximately 10–15 minutes before leaving.”

In that initial post, ACILEP said it had not confirmed the purpose of the agents’ presence and had not received reports of related arrests. In a subsequent statement dated Oct. 19, the organization disclosed the Emeryville arrest, condemning what it described as the “violent manner” in which ICE agents carried out the arrest.

The Oaklandside first reported the Emeryville arrest and confirmed it with a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, who identified the detained man as being from Honduras.

ACILEP separately reported another ICE arrest on Oct. 16 near San Antonio Park in Oakland. According to the organization, that individual also sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. ACILEP said it is providing legal support in that case as well. The organization has not indicated that the two arrests were connected, and the individuals involved have requested privacy.

In a statement addressing the incidents, ACILEP co-director Lourdes Martinez, who is also a representative of Centro Legal de la Raza, said, “These arrests were brutal and put community members at risk. Someone could have been killed. Our communities deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods.”

In its Oct. 19 statement, ACILEP said it had no information suggesting ICE was conducting enforcement operations at the hospitals or in the surrounding community. It said the reported presence of federal agents appeared to be connected to the individuals in custody.

ACILEP, which is providing legal support to the man arrested in Emeryville, urged community members to share only verified information, contact elected officials to demand accountability and connect with immigrant-support networks.

ACILEP is a countywide immigrant legal-defense and rapid-response partnership that provides legal assistance, community education and resources for people affected by immigration enforcement.

This is the first publicly reported ICE arrest in Emeryville that The E’ville Eye has independently verified amid the federal government’s expanded immigration enforcement efforts.

Councilmember Kalimah Priforce said the Emeryville Police Department was notified of the planned arrest but did not assist federal agents.

“I can confirm that DHS contacted Emeryville Police Department that ICE would be in Emeryville to make an arrest,” Priforce shared. “However, EPD did not provide policing intelligence, participation or resources to aide, support, or coordinate with ICE agents.”

Emeryville declared itself a “Sanctuary City” in 2017, limiting city employees’ cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, including prohibiting the use of city time and resources to carry out federal immigration actions. The policy does not prevent ICE from independently conducting arrests within city limits.

Priforce also said the City Council is expected to consider a proposal by the end of the year to strengthen the city’s existing sanctuary policies by further restricting ICE’s use of city-owned property for enforcement operations and tightening limits on information-sharing and police cooperation.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

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