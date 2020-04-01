Emeryville Mayor Declares Moratorium on Alcohol Delivery, Video Streaming Services

2020 Emeryville Mayor Christian Patz has taken drastic steps to curb what he called “non-essential binge-watching.” At a Special City Council meeting, Patz argued to dramatically limit video streaming services within city limits.

“Our last meeting experienced persistent buffering and I suspect this is because too many people are at home watching Netflix and Disney +. We need to throttle the internet to just allow essential video streaming services like our council meetings.”

Also, responding to a reported 42% increase in alcohol consumption during the ongoing shelter-in-place order, Patz also ordered a halt to the delivery of alcohol. The law against alcohol delivery had been relaxed by the ABC to help restaurants hurt during this stay home order.

Patz, who established a reputation for filing Brown Act complaints against his peers as member of the School Board, was asked during public comment if this might be a violation since this agenda item was not noticed. “These are unprecedented times that call for unprecedented measures,” Patz responded. “In order to flatten the curve, we need to throttle non-essential internet.”

City Attorney Michael Guina seemed caught off guard and could be seen feverishly typing on his laptop. “I’m not sure this is enforceable, but we’ll draft this up,” he added with smirk.

“This is not a staycation,” Patz angrily scolded. “Citizens need to stop drinking and binge-watching Tiger King. These are not essential services.”

The motion was seconded by Councilmember Ally Medina and passed unanimously. “Thank you for prioritizing this Mayor Patz,” offered Medina. “And thank you for not banning TikTok.”

