Honor Emeryville Announces Soft Opening

Honor Kitchen & Cocktails is finally ready to pull the curtain off of their renovation efforts that have been ongoing for over a year. Residents have been eagerly anticipating the return of one of E’ville’s favorites that has been closed since December, 2022.

During the pandemic, Honor and other businesses realized the luxury of having an outdoor patio space that would provide them a lifeline while indoor dining was restricted or completely shuttered.

Honor’s temporary covered patio prior to their Dec., 2022 closure.

Businesses adapted during the shelter order by adding parklets in spaces previously used for vehicles. Honor built an entire temporary covered patio space in their front parking lot.

They temporarily closed at the end of 2022 posting a sign that they intended to reopen the following spring. After the project was dormant for the first half of 2023, they finally kicked off renovations that fall tapping Terra Nova Industries for construction.

Construction finally kicked off in Fall, 2023.

These renovations were more ambitious than anyone could have foreseen building out an entire new, permanent atrium structure reminiscent of Emeryville’s industrial past with expansive roll-up doors and vaulted ceilings. Two large screens will entertain patrons on game days. The furnishings will feature velvet and leather textures combined with a lime, purple and pumpkin color pallette. Their custom lighting gives the interior a touch of whimsy.

The interior of the original building has been been restored down to the studs thankfully retaining their signature red u-shaped bar. The exterior has been given a vibrant and refreshing coat of red paint.

Their new outdoor patio space will have five clusters of lounge seating and fire pit tables.

The two interconnected buildings represent a stark contrast. The atrium area being open, airy, light-filled and conducive to larger parties and families. The original structure being dark and intimate and slated for individuals, date nights and smaller groups of adults.

For those that want some sunlight with their meal, the space will have some outdoor patio seating.

Honor is owned by The Chalet Restaurant Group that also own SF’s Beach and Park Chalet, Oakland’s Lake Chalet and Mill Valley’s Gravity Tavern. The project is being overseen by Chalet owners Greg “Gar” and Lara Truppelli who have been actively recruiting a new staff for the restaurant including a new General Manager. “Get ready to experience a familiar favorite with a fresh twist!” Truppelli teased on LinkedIn.

Executive Chef Ray Wirtz, brought on before their temporary closure. Has been retained and tasked with augmenting their menu with the new kitchen he’s being provided. “Ray is our creative asset and leader of Honor’s kitchen,” it states on their updated website.

Stepping in as General Manager is Kevin Pacotti (previously General Manager at Gather in Berkeley)

Their updated “upscale tavern” menu has retained favorites such as the Bucket O’ Yard Birds (buttermilk fried chicken), Crispy Brussel Sprouts and braised short ribs.

Their new stone pizza oven will offer standards like Margarhita and Pepperoni but also unique offerings like their “Purple Haze Pie” with goat cheese and fig jam.

An expanded seafood menu dubbed “out of the deep blue” includes Oysters, Octopus, Lobster Ceviche and Calamari.

Their bar menu contains “OG’s” like their Smoke & Honey (mezcal, scotch and honey-ginger syrup) and the Bleeding Monarch (bourbon, campari and passion fruit puree). They’ll also offer a selection of Agave drinks and new formulations like their Victory Garden (gin & blackberry lime sage) and a Negroni Di Parma (porkbelly gin, sweet vermouth and prosciutto). Consistent with their Big Lebowski vibe, they’ll offer a White Russian (Thai tea infused vodka, espresso and cream).

Longtime patrons will be happy that they’ve retained their “Honor Bucket” of self serve bottled beer.

Beer selections will be house brewed by Beach Chalet Brewery.

The atrium addition will dramatically augment their capacity and add a pizza oven and secondary bar.

Expanding their capacity while retaining the speakeasy vibe that made Honor a unique destination is going to be their challenge. The Honor team seems aware of this and up to the task. “While we’re keeping the heart of the original bar we all know and love,” Truppelli shared. “we’re excited to unveil a brand new concept that will tantalize your taste buds.”

Parking in the area will also be a challenge after eliminating the dozen spaces they previously had in the front lot. They’ll be sharing the small rear lot with adjacent Ohana Cannabis and a modest amount of street parking along Peladeau.

The storage area of the restaurant facing the Greenway is adorned with a new mural by artist Joey Rose.

It remains to be seen how many local patrons will walk and bike to the restaurant by virtue of it being along the Greenway. Their bike parking appears to be relatively modest.

Honor is slated to soft open on Wednesday, August 14 at 4:00 p.m. Reservations are available through Yelp.

Their initial hours will be Wednesday’s and Thursday’s from 4 p.m. until close and Friday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until close.

Interested in the history of the Honor Kitchen space? Read The Emeryville Historical Society’s account.

Commemorative “The Dude Abides” shot glasses (photo: Steve Shane).

