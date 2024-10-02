Support
Hollis Reopened After Suspicious Device Detonated

October 2, 2024
by
1 min read

Emeryville Police Officers closed the intersections of Hollis between 66th & 67th streets this morning after a suspicious device was called in.

The device, with visible wires protruding from it, was spotted near the roll-up door of 1488 67th Street by an employee of the business.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., Emeryville Officers were deployed to the scene who then evacuated buildings within a one-block radius of the device as a precaution.

A perimeter was established at the intersection of Hollis and 67th street (Photo: Jordan Potier).

The business where the device was located, Richards & Sterling, distribute imported porcelain, ceramic, stone and glass tiles.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (AKA “The Bomb Squad”) was quickly summoned to evaluate and disable the threat. After inspecting the device and assessing its threat level, ASCO opted to expand this initial one-block radius.

A bomb disposal robot was deployed to help detonate the suspicious device (Photo: Jordan Potier).

After sending in a technician wearing a bomb suit to more closely evaluate the threat, ASCO deployed a bomb disposal robot to install an explosive charge near the device while tracking it through a remote monitor.

Just before 11 a.m., the charge was detonated and a small explosion could be heard across the vicinity.

The threat was rendered safe and EPD K-9 unit “Miro” was brought in to sweep the area for the possibility of additional devices. All three EPD K-9 units are certified for the bomb sniffing.

Debris from the device will now be sent to a lab for further analysis. Emeryville Officers will be tasked with gathering surveillance footage from local businesses to assist identifying possible suspects.

Hollis was reopened to through traffic just before noon. Traffic control and media duties were administered by Emeryville PIO Baylee Worthen.

All photos & media: Jordan Potier.

