Graphic Video Shows North Oakland Gun Battle that Leaves Three Injured

A Saturday afternoon gun battle in North Oakland’s Longfellow neighborhood has left three men injured. The shooting happened at about 12:10 p.m. on the 800 block of Apgar near West Street just two blocks from the Emeryville border.

Surveillance video from a private camera show the less than one minute long chaotic sequence. The video shows two men in hooded jackets walking passed a parked vehicle and then abruptly turn around and approach the vehicle. Shots ring out causing the men to scramble with one vehicle occupant chasing and firing at another man who ducks behind a car parked in a driveway. Another man who was washing the hood of his vehicle, and is not clear if involved in the dispute, hides under the stairwell of a nearby home.

When the armed man in the tan hooded jacket circles back and approaches the vehicle, it appears he is shot through the window of the vehicle and falls to the ground. A passenger in the vehicle wearing a red shirt is seen running away. A double-parked car as well as the parked car that was being detailed both drive away leaving the injured man on the street.

According to Bay Area News group reporter Harry Harris, two of the men are in critical condition and one is in stable condition.

After a decrease in gun violence in the first quarter of the year, Oakland has seen a surge during the pandemic. Homicides are up to 80 this year from 58 in 2019 (an increase of 38%). Among these deaths are six minors, compared with none last year. Additionally, there are currently 51 unsolved murders in Oakland.

Neighboring cities are also seeing an increase in shootings. Emeryville had a rare shooting near Little Caesars Pizza on October 9th. A 19-year-old pregnant woman was killed in a drive-by shooting near Ashby Ave in South Berkeley last Wednesday. Berkeley has already seen 5 gun-related deaths after a single death in 2019.

Interim Oakland Police Chief Susan Manheimer addressed the increase in violence at a Friday press conference saying it could be because the pandemic has kids out of school and not attending afterschool activities. City officials say it’s likely due to the lack of healthcare and release of inmates without re-entry resources.

If you have any information about this crime or others, please call Oakland Crime Stoppers at (510) 777-8572.

WARNING: This above video contains graphic content. Video courtesy of Michael Prados.

