New Emeryville Planet Fitness Location Now Open

The Emeryville Planet Fitness officially opened to the public today after a two year process.

While Emeryville is flush with smaller “boutique” exercise facilities, it’s lacked a more “accessible” option since the closure of the In-Shape at the Public Market in 2016. Planet Fitness’ previous closest location was on Market Street in West Oakland.

The gym replaced the former CVS pharmacy at 4349 San Pablo Avenue that had sat empty since 2022. Occupation of the space by Planet Fitness required Emeryville Planning Commission approval to operate beyond 10 p.m. which was unanimously approved (the location operates 24 hours on Monday through Thursday). The building also required additional remediation that delayed the project for over a year.

The vibrant purple and yellow color palette has replaced the previous beige walls of its predecessor, to the delight of many in the neighborhood. The interior that was once aisles of consumer products has been replaced by state-of-the-art exercise equipment painted in their brand’s signature purple color. ‘A pharmacy providing medicine for sick people is being replaced by a fitness club for those trying to get healthy. That means something about the direction of the community,” a commenter on social media surmised.

The in-progress murals provided by the non-profit Bay Area Mural Program (@bamp_art).

While some have grown attached to the colorful murals on the vacant space that were always meant as a temporary deterrent from tagging, Planet Fitness commissioned these same artists to paint the branded mural that is expected to be completed by December 17.

The illumination and reactivation of the space during the evening hours is expected to provide a boost to the vibrancy of the area and improve public safety. Its draw should also bring additional foot-traffic to neighboring businesses at the Promenade Center including Arizmendi, the Simurgh Bakery and the Los Cantaros Taqueria.

A rendering of the layout of the interior of the location.

Planet Fitness’ “Judgement Free Zone” tagline implies a welcoming, non-intimidating environment where beginners and casual gym-goers can work out without feeling judged, pressured, or compared.

The fitness chain is known for its accessibility and value with memberships starting at $15 per month. They don’t have amenities like pools, courts or private studios that can drive a monthly membership cost up.

For those that prefer additional amenities, Black Card Membership gets unlimited use of their massage chairs, HydroMassage, tanning beds and their “Total Body Enhancement” red light therapy booths that help support overall wellness.

Their Black Card Membership also allows members to bring a guest such as a family member, significant other or someone visiting from out of town. It also gives access to their other clubs which currently include three in Oakland and one in Richmond.

Planet Fitness also offers flexible access to their club operating 24 hours on Monday through Thursday, Friday until 9 p.m., and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Emeryville Planet Fitness General Manager Jonathan Orbeta grew up in the area.

The long wait has created excitement within the community with many eagerly anticipating its opening. “Whenever I’m walking around town in my Planet Fitness gear, neighbors will stop me and inquire when it’s opening,” said General Manager Jonathan Orbeta, who grew up in the East Bay and recently moved to Emeryville to be closer to the facility he will be managing. “I’m definitely feeling a buzz!”

“Our members are at the center of everything we do,” said Wayne Orvis, CEO of Grand Fitness Partners, the franchise operator of this location. “As a proud Planet Fitness franchisee, we’re excited to welcome these new clubs and teams into the Grand Fitness family. As we grow, we remain focused on creating welcoming spaces where people can feel confident, supported, and motivated to reach their fitness goals.”

The location is among 94 Planet Fitness clubs operated by Grand Fitness Partners across New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, with more than 35 locations in California.

The Emeryville location will employ between 15 and 20 people. They plan to host a grand opening event and ribbon-cutting ceremony with city officials early next year.

To celebrate its opening, the club is offering special “Now Open” Classic Card membership pricing of $1 down and $15 per month, through December 31.

Sign up at planetfitness.com/gyms/emeryville-ca.

