Good to Eat Dumplings Signs Lease at Former Yuzu Ramen Space

Good to Eat Dumplings announced that they have signed a lease to occupy the former Yuzu Ramen space on 65th street. Yuzu shuttered earlier this year after opening in 2016.

Good to Eat has been hosting food pop-ups around the Bay Area for years with an eye on a brick & mortar opportunity. After an extensive search and a ton of hard work, this moment has finally come.

“It’s official! We have found THE place,” they shared via Instagram after finalizing the deal. “We are thrilled to share with you that GTE will start a new project – our own kitchen & restaurant soon!”

GTE’s proprietors include Chef & Owner Tony Tung (left) as well as 15 year Emeryville resident and co-owner Angie Lin. Lin was especially ecstatic to find a space so close to the community she has been a part of for so long.

GTE specializes in craft dumplings as the name implies but also serve Taiwanese-inspired small plates. They intend to pair their offerings with local craft beer. GTE’s proximity to local breweries including recently opened Wondrous Brewing, Novel Brewing Co. and Berkeley’s Rare Barrel should make for excellent partnership opportunities.

The pair expressed appreciation to the community for the support that got them this far and the opportunity to take their venture to the “next level.” “Our journey has been amazing because of you. When our hard work always transform to your happiness we know we have the capability to make this world a better one. You made us believe in this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The space has a long history of local businesses including Rodoni’s 6500 Club, Aquarius Cafe, Bacano Bakery and the aforementioned Yuzu Ramen.

They expect to open to the public this fall. Follow them on Instagram for further updates.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: